Jeremy Irons-Narrated Hitler Doc ‘The Books He Didn’t Burn’ Boarded by Cargo Film & Releasing (EXCLUSIVE)

New York based Cargo Film & Releasing has acquired global rights, excluding France and Germany, to Germany-based Florian Film’s “The Books He Didn’t Burn,” which is narrated by Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons.

Directed by Jascha Hannover, the film explores how Hitler’s personal library provides a look into his mind and how it significantly informed his worldview. While Hitler is better known for burning books than collecting them, the books he voraciously read provided the horrific rationale that led to the violence and harm he orchestrated toward Jewish people in 1930s and 1940s Europe.

Contributors include Timothy W. Ryback, a historian and director of the Institute for Historical Justice and Reconciliation in The Hague, Delphine Horvilleur, France’s third female rabbi and many others.

“Our hope with this never before explored story is to better understand the justifications people use for their bigotry and violent acts in order for our society as a whole to be able to better root it out,” said international sales manager Emma Fiske-Dobell of Cargo Film & Releasing, who is present at MipTV.

The film is available in 1 x 90 and 1 x 60’ formats and is a German production for the French-German channel Arte. Producers include André Schäfer and Anna Steuber of Florian Film.

Cargo Film’s slate of non-fiction titles include the SXSW selection film “Satan Wants You,” about the Satanic Panic of the 1980s, Academy Award short-listed film “Hidden Letters” and the environmental-themed documentary, also in cooperation with Arte, “Mighty Afrin – In the Time of the Floods,” which is also making its MipDoc and MipTV debut.