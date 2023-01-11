‘Got Talent’ Lands on Disney+ in Italy, Marking First Time Show Plays on a European Streamer

Fremantle’s “Got Talent” has moved from pay-TV operator Sky to Disney+ in Italy, marking the first instance in which the hit show will play on a streaming platform in Europe.

The show, which is adapted in 72 countries, has been a longtime staple on Sky Italia where it’s been running for 12 seasons clocking more than 1,270 contestants, including illusionists, acrobats, animal trainers, and ventriloquists all seeking the judges’ coveted “Golden Buzzer.” “Italia’s Got Talent” has launched the careers of local talents such as Max Angioni, Aurora Leone, Francesco Arienzo, Mary Sarnataro, Andrea Paris, Federico Martelli and Urban Theory.

The next edition of “Italia’s Got Talent” will be produced by Fremantle for Disney+.

“I am thrilled to be able to announce the arrival on Disney+ of a well-established and beloved format like ‘Italia’s Got Talent,’ an addition to our collaboration with Fremantle,” said Daniel Frigo, country manager, The Walt Disney Company Italia, in a statement. “‘Italia’s Got Talent’ represents a further milestone in building an increasingly broader and more complete general entertainment library for the Disney+ audience,” he added.

Andrea Scrosati, Fremantle Group COO and CEO continental Europe, said: “There could not have been a better partner than Disney to launch it, for the first time in Europe, on a streaming service. We are proud of this collaboration, which we are sure will lead to a unique and extraordinary show for Disney+ subscribers in Italy.”

Scrosati also pointed out that “Got Talent’ “is the world’s leading talent show and one of most valuable formats for Fremantle.” The show, created in 2006, has earned the title of ‘World Guinness Record’ as ‘Most Popular Talent/Reality Show.’ It has reached more than 1 billion viewers globally and is currently broadcast in 33 countries with great ratings.

“The sophistication of audiences globally and the ways in which they want to enjoy their favorite content is constantly evolving,” Scrosati told Variety. “This deal with Disney demonstrates that this also applies to major entertainment formats such as ‘Got Talent.'”

The Fremantle Europe chief noted that Italy has been at the forefront of these trends and industry changes. “For instance, 12 years ago, Italy was the first territory in the world where another great Fremantle talent show, ‘X Factor,’ went exclusively onto pay-TV [on Sky].”

“This was an incredible success that challenged the status quo at the time,” Scrosati underlined.

“Now Italy is again the first European territory where ‘Got Talent’ goes exclusive onto a streamer platform, and this could not have happened without the vision and commitment of Disney,” the executive added.