‘Good Omens’ Season 2 Trailer Brings Heaven and Hell to Earth With Michael Sheen, David Tennant and Jon Hamm

Prime Video has unveiled a trailer for the second season of “Good Omens,” starring Michael Sheen, David Tennant and Jon Hamm.

Originally based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s bestselling novel, “Good Omens 2” goes beyond the source material to illuminate the unique friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a fussy angel and rare-book dealer and the fast-living demon Crowley (David Tennant). The duo are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho until the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) turns up unexpectedly at the door of Aziraphale’s bookshop with no memory of who he is or how he got there.

Reprising their roles are Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel. Returning this season in new roles are Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie and Nina Sosanya as Nina, with new faces joining the misfits in Heaven and Hell: Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

Gaiman continues as executive producer and co-showrunner along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who also returned to direct all six episodes of the season. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Terry Pratchett’s estate, John Finnemore and BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole also serve as executive producers, with Finnemore co-writing alongside Gaiman.

The first season scored Emmy, BAFTA and Saturn nominations and won at the Hugo and Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America awards.

Season 2 is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation and Narrativia. It streams from July 28.

Watch the trailer here: