Cannes Crowd Flocks to See ‘Fatal Attraction’ as Anticipation Reaches Boiling Point: ‘Let’s Be Clear: We Are All Waiting for the Rabbit’

Anticipation was at boiling point at Canneseries on Tuesday, with the audience – and celebrity guests – storming the pink carpet for the international premiere of Paramount+ new offering “Fatal Attraction,” shown at the fest out of competition.

Written by Alexandra Cunningham and Kevin J. Hynes, the eight-episode series, now brought into the New York legal world, stars Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson as doomed lovers Alex Forrest and Dan Gallagher, whose exciting extramarital tryst quickly turns sour.

Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels – cast as Jackson’s daughter, Ellen Gallagher – Toby Huss, Reno Wilson and Brian Goodman are also featured, while Paramount Television Studios and Amblin Television produce.

“What am I hoping to see tonight? First of all, I am waiting for the rabbit. Where, when, how? We are all wondering about that,” Joey Soloway told Variety before the screening.

“Transparent” creator, in town to receive the Konbini Commitment Award, wouldn’t be opposed to taking on a similar reimagining one day.

“I totally would – for sure. There are so many movies that were made for heterosexual couples that I could imagine [with] a transmasculine, queer person playing the male role, for example.”

“I also love Lizzie Caplan, whatever she does. Have you seen [FX limited series] ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’?! She is amazing, but let’s be clear: We are all waiting for the rabbit.”

Soloway wasn’t the only one referencing the infamous scene from 1987 Glenn Close – Michael Douglas starrer before the lights went down in Cannes Palais des Festivals’ Lumière auditorium, but many audience members, especially younger, admitted they have never seen – or even heard about – the classic film.

Asked about possible similarities with the popular thriller, Cunningham herself teased a more psychologically-driven approach.

“I think we are going to delve deeper into people’s motivation. Why are they making the decision that they do?,” she said on the carpet, one that also saw the teams behind Canneseries Competition titles “Prisoner,” “Power Play” and “Corduroy,” all showing up in style to celebrate her new take on an unforgettable story.

Playwright, screenwriter and producer, Cunningham scored an Emmy nomination for “Desperate Housewives;” she is also behind “Dirty John” and “Physical” with Rose Byrne.

While her lead actors didn’t make it to France, Caplan addressed the viewers from the screen.

“I am so excited for you to be some of the very first to see this series. And what better way than on the big screen, in Cannes!”

After seeing the first two episodes, local audiences were mostly enthusiastic, with female viewers praising Caplan’s “unnerving” performance and admitting they will continue watching.

“I always try to look at these new versions or adaptations with brand new eyes. Without comparing. It can be interesting, because they can say so much about the director or writer,” said journalist Marina Floccari.

Some – including an industry professional who preferred to stay anonymous – criticized the show’s unhurried pace, while music by Craig DeLeon drew near-universal praise.

“Fatal Attraction,” directed by Silver Tree and Pete Chatmon, and listed among Variety’s 23 most anticipated new TV shows coming in 2023, is set to premiere on April 30.