‘Eli Roth Presents’ Producer Cream Promotes Trio (EXCLUSIVE)

Toronto-based content development and production company Cream Productions has promoted three key executives.

Taking on the role of general manager is Patrick Cameron, who previously served as the company’s senior VP of production. Cameron brings over 20 years of experience in the filmmaking industry, with close to a decade at Cream Productions. Projects he has worked on include “All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs,” “Stuff The British Stole,” “Beautiful Scars,” “History of the Sitcom” and “Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan.” In his new capacity, Cameron will primarily focus on corporate strategy, personnel management and system operations.

Matt MacLellan, formerly a supervising line producer, has been promoted to the position of head of production. MacLellan has worked on projects such as “The Haunted Museum,” “Urban Legend,” “Fear Thy Neighbor,” “Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life” and “The Story of Late Night.” MacLellan’s new role will see him oversee the company’s entire slate of programming.

Francine Dibacco, who has been with Cream Productions for seven years, has been elevated to the position of supervising producer. Dibacco has steadily advanced through the company’s ranks, previously serving as supervising line producer and production manager. She has worked on “Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan,” “History of the Sitcom,” “The Game Show Show,” “Eli Roth’s Haunted House: Trick VR Treat” and “Be Mine.” In her new role, Dibacco will lead a team of series line producers, assuming authority over all aspects of the production process.

Cameron and MacLellan will report directly into CEO David Brady and president Kate Harrison Karman. Dibacco will report into MacLellan.

Harrison Karman said: “Patrick, Matt and Francine represent the cream of the crop in our industry and have impacted the company’s trajectory tremendously. They each exude an exceptional business acumen and possess a keen vision for engaging viewers through best-in-class content.”

Cream’s upcoming projects include “An Optimist’s Guide to the Planet,” hosted by “Game of Thrones” actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and the feature film “Thanksgiving,” directed by Eli Roth, with whom the company has collaborated on several projects.