‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Indira Varma Joins ‘Doctor Who’ as The Duchess

“Game of Thrones” actor Indira Varma is joining the new series of “Doctor Who.”

She will be seen as the Duchess, described by the BBC as a “mysterious new role.” Varma was previously part of the “Doctor Who” universe as Suzie Costello in Russell T Davies’ spin-off series “Torchwood.”

Varma’s recent roles include Netflix show “Obsession” and Disney+’s Star Wars franchise series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” She won an Olivier for her role in “Present Laughter.”

“Doctor Who” began in 1963 and follows the adventures of a Time Lord known as The Doctor, an extraterrestrial being with a human appearance. The Doctor travels the universe in a time-travelling spaceship called the Tardis.

Jodie Whittaker, the 13th Doctor in the series, regenerated last year, revealing David Tennant, who was the 10th Doctor, as the 14th Doctor. The series returns in November, with Tennant as the Doctor, with three special episodes to coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary.

The next Doctor, played by “Sex Education” star Ncuti Gatwa, will take control of the Tardis after Tennant. Gatwa’s first episode as the 15th Doctor will air over the festive period.

Jinkx Monsoon, winner of the fifth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and the seventh season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” has also been added to the cast as has “Glee” star Jonathan Groff.

Varma said: “I’m thrilled to be in ‘Doctor Who’ and particularly excited to be crossing cosmic paths with Ncuti, as the Doctor, and look forward to creating interplanetary mischief with him. I loved playing Suzie Costello for Russell T Davies in ‘Torchwood’ so am thrilled to be entering this world again.”

Showrunner Russell T Davies added: “I’m overjoyed to be reunited with Indira after our ‘Torchwood’ days, and this part is truly spectacular. A whole new audience will be hiding behind the settee when the Duchess unleashes her terror.”

“Doctor Who” will premiere exclusively on the BBC for the U.K. and Ireland. Disney+ will be the exclusive home for new seasons of “Doctor Who” outside of the U.K. and Ireland.