Off-Beat Danish Restaurant Drama ‘Behind Every Man’ Starring Top Nordic Talent Lands on DR Sales’ Roster (EXCLUSIVE)

DR Sales has boarded “Behind Every Man,” an off-beat restaurant drama from Julie Rudbæk and Jesper Zuschlag, the actors-turned-screenwriters duo whose credits include “Love You For Now” (“29”).

Produced by Drive Studios for the Danish broadcaster DR Drama, “Behind Every Man” takes place at a high-end restaurant in Copenhagen and explores power struggles in that hectic work environment.

The show’s creators, Rudbæk and Zuschlag, will also take on the lead roles as Michael and Nadia. The cast is completed by prominent Nordic talent, including Ann Eleonora Jørgensen (“Ride Upon The Storm,” “The Killing”) and Camilla Lau (“Those Who Kill,” “Ride Upon The Storm”).

The story revolves around Michael, the head chef at an immensely popular restaurant in Copenhagen. For the last seven years he has held the position and garnered great reviews from the critics, as well as local stardom with the regulars. The tables are turned when the new sous-chef Naja arrives, forcing Michael to defend what he assumed was his home turf. Naja serves up new initiatives aiming to modernize the work environment, the hierarchical structure, and the state of gender equality in the restaurant. Yet, she might also be aiming for the position as head chef.

Michael and Naja get entangled in a struggle for rank, titles, and power. During their struggle, old and dark secrets surface, challenging the future of the restaurant.

The eight-part, half-hour series marks DR Drama’s first off-beat series aimed younger audiences, and lighter in tone, said DR Sales, which added that “Behind Every Man” will nevertheless boast “DR Drama’s distinctive high-end quality and production value.”

“Behind every Man” was produced by Nanna Tabor (“Sex,” “Pulse”) for Drive Studios in collaboration with DR Drama. The series will premiere on DR 1 in the beginning of 2024.