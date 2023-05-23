CNN Launches FAST Channel for Europe (EXCLUSIVE)

CNN has launched CNN Fast, a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel.

CNN Fast is set up as a curated channel of short-form videos that will feature international stories across major news events, business, entertainment, sport and the environment. It launched on Tuesday across several European countries on Rakuten TV, and will also be available on LG Channels from May 24, followed by Samsung TV Plus in June.

“Using a schedule of swift, informative and entertaining videos, the channel is designed to appeal to younger audiences that prefer shorter form content. With stories delivered in three-to-six-minute clips, the new succinct and easily digestible format will keep viewers updated and engaged,” CNN said in a statement.

Humphrey Black, head of distribution strategy at CNN International Commercial, said: “CNN Fast offers a new and different user experience to the main CNN broadcast channel. By working with established CTV platform partners, where we have already seen considerable success for CNN content, we’re now able to connect with more viewers and households via the devices and formats that they already enjoy. This is an exciting approach that gives audiences a new way to experience CNN’s renowned journalism and storytelling.”

Content for CNN Fast is managed by CNN journalists and curated for the channel using the technology of cloud-based streaming solution provider Amagi. Its editorial output is overseen by Meara Erdozain, senior VP of programming at CNN International.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase highlights of some of the best CNN content to a broader audience, offering different genres of stories presented in a fast-paced, short-form style that will appeal to a younger and wider demographic,” Erdozain said.

CNN Fast is available in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and U.K. It will be available in more countries and platforms in the coming year. CNN’s FAST offerings in the U.S. are available on Samsung TV Plus and Pluto TV.