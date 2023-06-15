Boris Johnson ‘Deliberately’ Misled U.K. Parliament Over ‘Partygate’ Scandal, Privileges Committee Finds

Boris Johnson was “deliberately disingenuous” about parties in his residence, No. 10 Downing Street, during COVID-19 lockdown, a parliamentary privileges committee has found.

When news emerged about the parties, Johnson was asked several times about the parties at the House of Commons, but denied them every time. A privileges committee, with a majority from the Conservatives – the party that Johnson belongs to – was set up to look into the matter. An advance copy of their findings was shared with Johnson who resigned as a member of parliament rather than risk suspension, which would have eventually led to his ouster, if found guilty.

The full committee report was published on Thursday and it has in fact found Johnson guilty.

The committee report summary states:

“We established that Mr Johnson:

a) had knowledge of the Covid Rules and Guidance

b) had knowledge of breaches of the Rules and Guidance that occurred in No. 10.

c) misled the House:

i) when he said that Guidance was followed completely in No. 10, that the Rules and Guidance were followed at all times, that events in No. 10 were within the Rules and Guidance, and that the Rules and Guidance had been followed at all times when he was present at gatherings

ii) when he failed to tell the House about his own knowledge of the gatherings where rules or guidance had been broken

iii) when he said that he relied on repeated assurances that the rules had not been broken. The assurances he received were not accurately represented by him to the House, nor were they appropriate to be cited to the House as an authoritative indication of No. 10’s compliance with Covid restrictions

v) when he gave the impression that there needed to be an investigation by Sue Gray before he could answer questions when he had personal knowledge that he did not reveal.

v) when he purported to correct the record but instead continued to mislead the House and, by his continuing denials, this Committee

d) was deliberately disingenuous when he tried to reinterpret his statements to the House to avoid their plain meaning and reframe the clear impression that he intended to give, namely

i) when he advanced unsustainable interpretations of the Rules and Guidance to advance the argument that the lack of social distancing at gatherings was permissible within the exceptions which allowed for gatherings, and

ii) when he advanced legally impermissible reasons to justify the gatherings.”

More to come.