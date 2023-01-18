Where to Watch the BAFTA Film Awards Nominations Livestream

Nominations for the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards can be watched on a global YouTube livestream on Thursday January 19 at 12:00-midday GMT/4am PT.

Actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh will announce the nominations from BAFTA headquarters at 195, Piccadilly, London and they will be livestreamed on BAFTA’s YouTube channel.

Film critic Ali Plumb and presenter Vick Hope will host a takeover of @BAFTA social channels following the nominations being revealed for the EE BAFTA Film Awards. Follow the action via #EEBAFTAs.

Earlier this month the BAFTA unveiled this year’s longlists for 24 categories, and in the lead are “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Netflix’s wartime drama “All Quiet” leads with 15 longlist nods, while Searchlight Pictures’ “Banshees” follows with 14. Meanwhile, A24’s “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and Warner Bros.’ “Elvis” have 12 longlist mentions apiece while A24’s British sensation “Aftersun,” Paramount Pictures’ “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Babylon” and Focus Features’ “Tár” all have eight nods.

The awards will take place on February 19 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London and will be broadcast exclusively in the U.K. on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 19:00-21:00 GMT and syndicated globally. For the first time in its history, the event will culminate in a live broadcast of the final four categories. In previous years, the ceremony has been recorded and broadcast as-live on the same day.

Actor Richard E. Grant will host the ceremony and presenters include Alison Hammond and Hope and Plumb. Hammond will host a new BAFTA Studio, offering viewers an extra experience during the event featuring interviews and insights. Plumb and Hope will take the reins on the red carpet.

Watch the EE BAFTA Film Awards Nominations Livestream Here: