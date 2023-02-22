Backstreet Boys Add India to ‘DNA’ World Tour – Global Bulletin

CONCERTS

The Backstreet Boys, who have a massive fan base in India, will be returning to the country after 13 years for two concerts. The band’s world tour began after the release of chart topping 2019 album “DNA,” featuring the hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

BookMyShow and Live Nation are bringing the tour to India. The band will play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4 and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5.

Prior to that the Backstreet Boys have performances lined up in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Auckland, Hong Kong, Reykjavik and Cairo. After India, the tour carries on in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Jeddah, Tel Aviv, Cape Town and Pretoria.

The band, comprising AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson, have also released the first episode of their documentary series “Making Of The DNA Tour.”

ADAPTATION

The U.K.’s Vertigo Films is setting up a series adaptation of Jason Arnopp’s novel “The Last Days Of Jack Sparks.” Screenwriter Gaby Hull (“Two Weeks to Live”) is adapting the book and horror specialist Rob Savage (“Host”) will direct.

The plot follows pop culture journalist, Jack Sparks, a supernatural sceptic who is making a documentary about the occult. Sparks laughs in the face of the devil by mocking an exorcism he witnesses, putting in motion a series of terrifying events.

Vertigo Films co-founder James Richardson is executive producing and head of development Nathalie Peter-Contesse is overseeing development.

Savage is reuniting with Vertigo Films, the company who discovered him aged 17, distributing his first movie, “Strings,” and for whom he directed three episodes of historical fantasy “Britannia.” He is currently in post on Stephen King’s “The Boogeyman” for 20th Century Studios.