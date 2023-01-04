Antenna Hires Former HBO, MTV Executive Linda Jensen as Group CEO

European entertainment and media organization Antenna Group has appointed Linda Jensen to the position of group CEO.

Jensen, who in her wide-ranging experience of more than 20 years has held senior positions with HBO Europe, MTV Russia and Central European Media Enterprises, will take responsibility for the Antenna Group’s portfolio of media assets across multiple platforms, and will be identifying new markets and technologies that offer opportunities for increased growth.

The executive replaces Bert Habets, who joined ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE as group CEO in Nov. 2022.

In her previous roles, Jensen was responsible for substantial revenue growth and possesses considerable experience in implementing successful digital expansion strategies as well as a specialist knowledge and understanding of the Central and Eastern Europe and wider European marketplace.

Theodore Kyriakou, chair, Antenna Group, said: “I am pleased to welcome Linda to Antenna Group. Her substantial experience and unique track record will significantly contribute to our growth strategy.”

Jensen added: “I am delighted to join Antenna Group as group CEO. With its excellent content and growing international footprint, Antenna has a perfect foundation for future innovation and expansion. I look forward to working with the team as we create outstanding entertainment experiences for our global audience.”

The Antenna Group operates media assets across multiple sectors and markets. In television, the group operates free-to-air television channels in Greece and Romania and pay-tv channels that are broadcast in over 40 countries. It also operates radio stations in Greece, Romania and Moldova. Its digital footprint includes include news portals, e-commerce, education, digital music, gaming platforms, online video and web TV; its Heaven Music is one of Greece’s largest independent music companies; and it also runs Daphne Communications, a Greek publishing and digital media company.