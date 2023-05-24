Amazon VP Global Media and Entertainment Cory Shields Departs

Cory Shields, VP global media and entertainment at Amazon, has stepped down, according to reports.

Shields joined in 2020 and was in charge of publicity for Amazon’s original films and series, working closely with Mike Hopkins, senior VP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

Variety understands that Amazon has not yet revealed a replacement for Shields.

Prior to the Amazon role, Shields spent some 20 years at NBCUniversal, where he held various prominent positions across two stints. Shields’s first stint at NBC began in 1997 and concluded in 2004 with the title senior VP corporate communications. He held the same position at Sony BMG Music Entertainment after that.

Back in the NBC fold, Shields worked as executive VP, communications at NBCUniversal and then as executive VP global policy strategies and alliances, working with the anti-piracy team. From 2011 until 2020, Shields served as executive VP of communications for NBCU Cable Entertainment.

Variety has reached out to Amazon for comment. The news of Shields’ departure was first reported by Puck’s Matt Belloni.

Meanwhile, Josh McIvor has been promoted to global general manager of MGM+, the Amazon-owned streamer that relaunched in January after previously being known as Epix.

As global general manager, he will report to Chris Brearton, who serves as vice president of Prime Video Studios corporate strategy, and work alongside Michael Wright, head of MGM+, as well as Laura Sher, head of MGM+ business operations, and Peter Lops, head of MGM+ finance. Based in Seattle, he will oversee the U.S. and international MGM+ business and its continued expansion, guiding long-term strategic planning, P&L management, distribution strategy, operations and commercial deals.