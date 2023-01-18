‘All My Friends Are Racist,’ ‘Mystery Road’ Writer Kodie Bedford Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Australian writer Kodie Bedford has signed with CAA for representation.

Bedford co-wrote, executive produced, and script produced ABC series “All My Friends Are Racist,” which won Best Short Form Comedy at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards in 2021. Created and co-written by Enoch Mailangi, the show follows Casey and Belle who live together and are the hottest friendship in town but when their ‘burn book’ wall, where they’ve listed all their friends as racists, is discovered, they are suddenly ousted from the friendship group.

The writer’s credits also include ABC series “Mystery Road.” In 2020, she was nominated for an AACTA in the Best Screenplay in Television category for the episode “Mystery Road: Broken” and in 2018 in the same category for the episode “Mystery Road: Waterhole.” In the series, detective Jay Swan is assigned to investigate a mysterious disappearance on an outback cattle station. Soon, Swan’s investigation uncovers a past injustice that threatens the fabric of the whole community.

In addition, Beford co-wrote and directed an episode of the ABC comedy anthology series “Summer Love,” produced by Gristmill Productions. Created by Robyn Butler and Wayne Hope, the series tells eight love stories set in a holiday house. The series was nominated for four AACTAs.

Bedford also wrote and co-executive produced for the AMC+ Australia-based indigenous series “Firebite” and her episode “I Wanna Go Home” was nominated for Best Television Series Writing at the Australian Writers’ Guild’s AWGIE Awards in 2022. The series follows two indigenous Australian hunters who battle the last colony of vampires in the South Australian desert.

Bedford continues to be represented in Australia by RGM Artists.