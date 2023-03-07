Kate Winslet, Kit Connor, Billie Piper in the Mix at Royal Television Society Program Awards Nominations

The Royal Television Society (RTS) has unveiled the nominees for this year’s RTS Program Awards.

Billie Piper (“I Hate Suzie Too”), Kate Winslet (“I Am Ruth”) and Monica Dolan (“The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe”) are nominated in the leading actor female category, while Kane Robinson (“Top Boy”), Kit Connor (“Heartstopper”) and Chaske Spencer (“The English”) are contenders for leading actor male.

This year, the RTS has introduced two new performance categories – supporting actor male and supporting actor female. Ambika Mod (“This Is Going to Hurt”), Saffron Hocking (“Top Boy”) and Adelayo Adedayo (“The Responder”) compete in the female category with Adeel Akhtar (“Sherwood”), Stephen Walters (“Anne”) and Stephen Merchant (“Four Lives”) in the male category.

The BBC leads with 40 nominations across the 30 categories, followed by Channel 4 with 20, ITV with 11 and Sky with 9.

The BBC’s “Am I Being Unreasonable?” scored four nominations and the broadcaster’s hit “The Traitors” is nominated in the entertainment category, with presenter Claudia Winkleman also recognized in the entertainment performance category.

The awards will be presented by returning host Tom Allen on March 28 at London’s JW Marriott Grosvenor House.

Chair of the awards, Kenton Allen, said: “2023 was another year of attention grabbing, thought provoking, world class television. The nominees announced today are a reflection of the remarkable strength of our U.K. creatives, and there is now the impossible task at hand of choosing winners for each of these highly competitive categories.”

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Arts

“The Evolution of Black British Music” (Fan Studios & Motion Content Group for BET U.K.)

“The Ghost of Richard Harris” (Bright Yellow Films, Samson Films & Groove International for Sky Arts)

“This Is Joan Collins” (Salon Pictures for BBC)

Breakthrough Award

Lenny Rush – “Am I Being Unreasonable?” (Boffola Pictures & Lookout Point for BBC)

Nicôle Lecky – “Mood” (Bonafide Films for BBC)

Eddie Kadi – “Sorry, I Didn’t Know” (Triforce Productions for ITV1)

Children’s Program

“COP27: Six Ways to Save Our Planet” (Fresh Start Media for Sky Kids and Sky News)

“Corpse Talk” (Tiger Aspect Kids & Family for YouTube Originals)

Dodger (Universal International Studios for CBBC)

Comedy Drama

“Am I Being Unreasonable?” (Boffola Pictures & Lookout Point for BBC)

“Brassic” (Calamity Films for Sky Max)

“Cheaters” (Clerkenwell Films for BBC)

Comedy Entertainment

“Friday Night Live” (Phil McIntyre Television & Boffola Pictures for Channel 4)

“Joe Lycett vs David Beckham, A Got Your Back Special” (Rumpus Media & My Options Were Limited for Channel 4)

“Sorry, I Didn’t Know” (Triforce Productions for ITV1)

Comedy Performance (Female)

Daisy May Cooper – “Am I Being Unreasonable?” (Boffola Pictures & Lookout Point for BBC)

Leah Brotherhead – “Hullraisers” (Fable Pictures for Channel 4)

Rose Matafeo – “Starstruck” (Avalon Television for BBC)

Comedy Performance (Male)

Samson Kayo – “Bloods” (Roughcut Television for Sky Comedy)

Jon Pointing – “Big Boys” (Roughcut Television for Channel 4)

Lenny Rush – “Am I Being Unreasonable?” (Boffola Pictures & Lookout Point for BBC)

Daytime Program

“Come Dine With Me: The Professionals” (Multistory Media for Channel 4)

“Loose Men” (ITV Studios Daytime for ITV1)

“Scam Interceptors” (BBC Studios Documentary Unit for BBC)

Documentary Series

“Big Oil vs The World” (Mongoose Pictures / PBS Frontline for BBC)

“Gazza” (A Haviland Digital, Mark Stewart Productions & Western Edge Pictures production for BBC)

“Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime” (Blast! Films for Channel 4)

Drama Series

“Sherwood” (House Productions for BBC)

“The Responder” (Dancing Ledge Productions for BBC)

“Top Boy” (Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew and SpringHill Entertainment for Netflix)

Entertainment

“Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party” (Rumpus Media & My Options Were Limited for Channel 4)

“The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan” (Expectation TV & Momo G for Channel 4)

“The Traitors” (Studio Lambert Scotland for BBC)

Entertainment Performance

Jordan Stephens – “Don’t Hate The Playaz” (Monkey Kingdom for ITV2)

Mo Gilligan – “The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan” (Expectation TV & Momo G for Channel 4)

Claudia Winkleman – “The Traitors” (Studio Lambert Scotland for BBC)

Formatted Popular Factual

“Gogglebox” (Studio Lambert for Channel 4)

“Idris Elba’s Fight School” (Workerbee & Green Door for BBC)

“The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit” (Ricochet for BBC)

History

“Aids: The Unheard Tapes” (Wall to Wall Media for BBC)

“Italia 90: Four Weeks that Changed the World” (Blast! Films for Sky Documentaries)

“Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story” (The Garden Productions for BBC)

Leading Actor (Female)

Billie Piper – “I Hate Suzie Too” (Bad Wolf for Sky Atlantic)

Kate Winslet – “I Am Ruth” (Me+You Productions in association with Juggle Productions for Channel 4)

Monica Dolan – “The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe” (Story Films for ITV1)

Leading Actor (Male)

Kane Robinson – “Top Boy” (Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew and SpringHill Entertainment for Netflix)

Kit Connor – “Heartstopper” (A See-Saw Films Production for Netflix)

Chaske Spencer – “The English” (Drama Republic for BBC)

Limited-Series

“Anne” (World Productions for ITV1)

“Chloe” (Mam Tor Productions for BBC)

“Mood” (Bonafide Films for BBC)

Live Event

“Glastonbury 2022” (BBC Studios Music Productions for BBC)

“Platinum Party at the Palace” (BBC Studios Events Productions for BBC)

“The State Funeral of HM The Queen Elizabeth II” (BBC Studios Events Productions for BBC)

Presenter

Huw Edwards – “The State Funeral of HM The Queen Elizabeth II” (BBC Studios Events Productions for BBC)

Martin Lewis – “The Martin Lewis Money Show Live” (MultiStory Media for ITV1)

Ramita Navai – “Afghanistan: No Country for Women” (Quicksilver Media for ITV1)

Science & The Natural World

“My Dead Body” (141 Productions for Channel 4)

“My Garden of a Thousand Bees” (Passion Planet; WNET Group; HHMI Tangled Bank Studios & Ammonite Films for Sky Nature)

“The Green Planet” (BBC Studios Natural History Unit with PBS, bilibili, ZDF, China Media Group, CCTV9, France Télévisions & The Open University for BBC)

Scripted Comedy

“Big Boys” (Roughcut Television for Channel 4)

“Cunk On Earth” (Broke and Bones for BBC/Netflix)

“Derry Girls” (Hat Trick Productions for Channel 4)

Single Documentary

“Dying to Divorce” (Dying to Divorce for Sky Documentaries)

“The Tinder Swindler” (A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG for Netflix)

“Will Young: Losing My Twin Rupert” (Wall to Wall Media for Channel 4)

Single Drama

“Life and Death in the Warehouse” (BBC Studios Drama Productions for BBC)

“The House” (Nexus Studios for Netflix)

“Then Barbara Met Alan” (Dragonfly Film and Television & One Shoe Films for BBC)

Soap and Continuing Drama

“Casualty” (BBC Studios Continuing Drama for BBC)

“EastEnders” (BBC Studios Continuing Drama for BBC)

“Hollyoaks” (Lime Pictures for Channel 4)

Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit

Ade Adepitan – “Winter Paralympics 2022” (Whisper for Channel 4)

Gabby Logan – “Women’s Euro 2022” (BBC Sport)

Roy Keane – “FIFA World Cup 2022” (ITV Sport for ITV1 & ITV4)

Sports Program

“Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games” (BBC Sport / Sunset+Vine for BBC)

“Winter Paralympics: Today in Beijing” (Whisper for Channel 4)

“Women’s Euro 2022” (Whisper and BBC Sport for BBC)

Supporting Actor – Female

Ambika Mod – “This Is Going to Hurt” (Sister in Association with Terrible Productions for BBC)

Saffron Hocking – “Top Boy” (Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew and SpringHill Entertainment for Netflix)

Adelayo Adedayo – “The Responder” (Dancing Ledge Productions for BBC)

Supporting Actor – Male

Adeel Akhtar – “Sherwood” (House Productions for BBC)

Stephen Walters – “Anne” (World Productions for ITV1)

Stephen Merchant – “Four Lives” (ITV Studios for BBC)

Writer – Comedy

Jack Rooke – “Big Boys” (Roughcut Television for Channel 4)

Lisa McGee – “Derry Girls” (Hat Trick Productions for Channel 4)

Sam Leifer and Tom Basden – “Plebs: Soldiers of Rome” (Rise Films for ITVX)

Writer – Drama

Lucy Prebble – “I Hate Suzie Too” (Bad Wolf for Sky Atlantic)

Sharon Horgan – “Bad Sisters” (Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple for Apple TV+)

Will Smith – “Slow Horses” (See-Saw Films in association with Apple for Apple TV+)