Yash Chopra Celebrated in Netflix Documentary Series ‘The Romantics’ by ‘Indian Matchmaking’ Creator, Set for Valentine’s Day Bow (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix will celebrate the cultural legacy of iconic Indian filmmaker Yash Chopra and his studio Yash Raj Films (YRF) with documentary series “The Romantics.”

The star-studded, four-part series will feature 35 leading voices of the Hindi-language film industry and dive into the history of Bollywood through the lens of the studio’s impact over the past 50 years in making Bollywood globally known.

The streamer will release the series globally on Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day) as a tribute to the late Chopra, who is regarded as the father of romance in Indian cinema because of his romantic films including “Silsila,” “Lamhe,” “Kabhi Kabhie,” “Veer-Zaara,” “Dil To Pagal Hai,” “Chandni” and “Jab Tak Hai Jaan.”

“The Romantics” has been directed by Oscar and Emmy nominated Smriti Mundhra, who created “Indian Matchmaking” and directed episodes of “Never Have I Ever.”

Monika Shergill, VP, content, Netflix India, said: “Fondly remembered as the king of romance, Yash Chopra’s films brought in a new wave of emotion, individualism and cultural change to Hindi cinema and helped turn one of the biggest film industries in the world into what it is today. In celebration of the iconic songs, stories and the nostalgia, we’re partnering with the creative powerhouses, YRF and Smriti Mundra to bring ‘The Romantics’ to our global audiences. The gripping documentary series is the real and definitive story of Yash Chopra and his son Aditya Chopra’s journey to building a world class studio and will give our viewers a glimpse into the lives of one of the most influential families in Bollywood film history.”

YRF’s “Pathaan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is India’s biggest box office hit of the year so far. The studio’s roster of blockbusters also includes “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” “War,” “Sultan,” “Mohabbatein,” the Tiger franchise and the Dhoom franchise.

“The Romantics” trailer will be released on Wednesday in 190 countries, subtitled in 32 languages.