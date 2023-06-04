‘The Night Manager 2’ Trailer Unveiled by Disney+ Hotstar (EXCLUSIVE)

Streamer Disney+ Hotstar has unveiled a trailer for the second part of Indian series “The Night Manager.”

The first part of the Indian adaptation of the 2016 BBC series of the same name, based on John le Carré’s 1993 novel, began streaming in February and the second part will stream from June 30. Anil Kapoor plays arms dealer Shailendra Rungta, aka Shelly, who is pitted against Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur), the titular night manager.

In the second part, Shelly and Shaan join forces to run an empire.

Director Sandeep Modi said: “Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, both have an aura of their own, when they were brought together for Shelly and Shaan, we were sure that it would be the biggest fight ever. The ‘Night Manager’ part 1 opened a web of secrets and brought Shelly and Shaan together. Now that both of them have joined hands, we are left in confusion of what awaits behind the doors. One thing I can guarantee is excitement gets double and action gets triple. ‘The Night Manager’ part 2 will be bigger, better and bolder. This union is indeed something one would never expect.”

Anil Kapoor had told Variety that he was initially “worried” and “apprehensive” that the story was being split into two parts but after the kudos for the first part he is excited for the second part. “In a way it was a gamble to do it in two parts, but it paid off,” Kapoor said.

About the evolution of his character Kapoor had said: “When we ended the fourth episode, he is still a family man, a little more more grey and a little white. And then he gets darker. It was fun doing that.”

“Slowly he starts getting more edgier and starts mistrusting his the closest people around him – everybody’s trying to corner him. It’ll be interesting for me to watch how people react,” Kapoor said, adding that in his body of work over the past few years, he’s done comedies, romances and action films and all of them, including the first part of “The Night Manager,” were that of a “conventional leading man,” but the second part is completely different.

The cast also includes Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome.

Watch the trailer here: