Sushmita Sen Resumes Season 3 of Disney+ Hotstar, Endemol Shine India Series ‘Aarya’: Watch Teaser (EXCLUSIVE)

Shooting has resumed for the third season of hit series “Aarya” at Jaipur, western India, locations. The producers have revealed a teaser.

An adaptation of Dutch show “Penoza,” where a woman has to join a mafia gang and avenge her slain husband, the series is headlined by former Miss Universe and top Bollywood star Sushmita Sen, for whom season 1 was a triumphant comeback after a five-year break due to illness. She plays the title role of Aarya Sareen, a fierce mother who has to keep her family safe from the world of crime.

The first season was nominated for best drama series at the International Emmy Awards. The Hotstar Special is produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films and will stream soon exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sen said: “Aarya stands for strength and her unabashed spirit is now an inevitable part of me. With Aarya, I stepped into a whole new territory and channeled her fearless aura to navigate further into her character. Now that we’ve seen her ace the game, it’s time to take things up a notch higher and try something we’ve never done before. With the third chapter in Aarya’s life, the audience will see her in a whole new action-packed avatar as she takes control as a fearless mother, daughter and a woman. I am excited to dive into this new side of my character, especially with the swordplay that Aarya learns as her personality evolves and she comes more into her own.”

Ram Madhvani, showrunner, co-director and co-producer of the show, added: “It is said that the greater the obstacle, the more glory in overcoming it. Sushmita our Aarya has overcome all the curveballs life has thrown at her with the utmost grace and an unflinching spirit. Our entire team at Ram Madhvani Films, Amita Madhvani my co-producer, and I are thrilled to be back as we resume the ‘Aarya’ season 3 journey with the same zest and constant effort to give the audience something worthy. We can’t wait for the world to see what we have in store for them, with power-packed performances, a riveting narrative, and our Aarya, our sherni [lioness], who will roar like never before.”

Watch the teaser here: