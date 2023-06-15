Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Venkatesh’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Sets Streaming Premiere on ZEE5 Global (EXCLUSIVE)

Salman Khan starrer “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” is set to have its streaming world premiere on ZEE5 Global.

The film, a remake of 2014 Tamil-language Ajith Kumar hit “Veeram,” was released theatrically worldwide in April during the Eid holiday frame. Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” revolves around Bhaijaan (Khan) who has committed to live a bachelor’s life so that he can take care of his three younger brothers (Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam). Meanwhile his brothers, who’ve already found their life partners, come together to find a perfect match for Bhaijaan. The story takes an unexpected turn when a beautiful woman (Pooja Hegde) walks into his life.

The cast also includes Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, the late Satish Kaushik, Vijender Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar and Palak Tiwari and a cameo from “RRR” star Ram Charan.

Archana Anand, chief business officer, ZEE5 Global said: “Salman Khan films have always brought out a different energy altogether among audiences across the globe. As the platform bringing diaspora viewers the best content and latest blockbuster releases, we are thrilled to announce the launch of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ on ZEE5 Global.”

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, added: “’Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is Zee Studios’ collaboration with Salman Khan after the massive success of ‘Radhe’ on ZEE5. With the OTT release of the film on ZEE5, we are excited to bring this Salman Khan-starrer family entertainer for our audiences.”

A spokesperson for Salman Khan Films said: “As a complete family entertainer, it is sure to charm viewers across the globe with its moving drama, powerful action, incredible comic timing and Salman Khan’s charisma.”

The film premieres June 23. Special subscription offers are available for viewers to watch the film in 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby audio.