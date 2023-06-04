‘Sacred Games,’ ‘Mirzapur, ‘Scam 1992’ Top IMDb’s 50 All-Time Most Popular Indian Streaming Series List (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix’s “Sacred Games,” Prime Video’s “Mirzapur” and SonyLIV’s “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” are the top three shows among the 50 all-time most popular Indian streaming series on Amazon’s online film database IMDb.

The rankings are determined by the page views of IMDb customers in India between Jan. 1, 2018 to May 10, 2023. The list has representation from 12 platforms including Amazon’s Prime Video and miniTV, Netflix, SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, ZEE5, Voot, MX Player, JioCinema, TVF Play and ALTT.

Crime drama is the most popular genre represented on the list, occupying 30 out of 50 slots, including the top four positions — “Sacred Games,” “Mirzapur,” “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” and “The Family Man.” Pankaj Tripathi played prominent roles in three out of the top 10 series on the list — “Sacred Games,” “Mirzapur” and “Criminal Justice.” Four shows released in 2023 — “Farzi,” “Taaza Khabar,” “The Night Manager” and “Rana Naidu” — made the most popular list.

“As the top two series on our list (‘Sacred Games,’ ‘Mirzapur’) celebrate their five-year anniversaries, we’re excited to help chart the short but impactful history of web series in India,” said Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India. “Web series in India have evolved rapidly with the rise of streaming options, and entertainment fans have greater access to diverse genres and talent as a result. With this list, we aspire to help fans all over the world discover and watch iconic Indian web series and we’ll continue to help fans find the best content available through IMDb watchlists, ratings and streaming guides.”

Vikramaditya Motwane, showrunner and co-director of “Sacred Games,” added: “I’m absolutely honored and delighted by the fact that ‘Sacred Games’ has been ranked at No. 1 by IMDb users. A huge thanks to all the amazing people who’ve loved the show and, as always, an even bigger thanks and congratulations to the incredible cast and crew.”

Karan Anshuman, who co-created “Mirzapur” with Puneet Krishna, said: “This recognition from IMDb truly reflects the transformative journey of content available to Indian viewers via the internet. As for what’s next, we’re all set to keep the momentum going, with a dash of unpredictability and a sprinkle of surprise – just like any binge-worthy series.”

Pratik Gandhi, who played the lead in “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story,” said, “I am fortunate to have gotten a chance to work with Hansal Mehta and be a part of the show. I can say that my life can be defined before ‘Scam’ and after ‘Scam.’ I am truly grateful for how the show continues to receive love from IMDb and its audiences worldwide, even years after its release. Safe to say, we proudly scammed our way to glory.”

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., who created “The Family Man” and “Farzi,” said: “We are flattered and humbled that both of our shows, ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Farzi,’ have made it into this list. It reinforces our faith that we are doing something right and further fuels our motivation to work hard and do our best and make good cinema.”

IMDb top 50 all-time most popular Indian streaming series