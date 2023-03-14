Rob Sinclair Bestseller ‘Sleeper 13’ Acquired for Series Adaptation by India’s Turning Point (EXCLUSIVE)

Indian production company Turning Point Productions is launching with a streaming series adaptation of Rob Sinclair’s bestselling thriller novel “Sleeper 13,” it was revealed on the sidelines of the 21st Hong Kong – Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF).

The novel, published by Orion in 2018, follows a protagonist who is smuggled to the Middle East as a child, trained as one of the most elite insurgents of his generation and forced to do things no one should for a cause he couldn’t believe in. But as his brothers were preparing to kill, he was looking for a way out. On the eve of the deadliest coordinated attacks the world has ever seen, he finally has his chance and looks to break free and hunt down those who made him a monster.

Turning Point is backed by director Saket Chaudhary (“Hindi Medium”) and producers Chetan Motiwalla (“Anybody Can Dance 2”) and Sanjeev Gupta (“Tandav”).

Chaudhary said: “We are excited to bring the visual experience of ‘Sleeper 13’ to Indian audiences. The novel’s complex characters and thrilling storyline make it the perfect material for an engaging and high-quality content. We are committed to bringing the best of international storytelling to Indian audiences.”

Sinclair, who specialized in forensic fraud investigations at a global accounting firm for 13 years before becoming a novelist, has sold over a million copies of his critically acclaimed and bestselling thrillers in the Enemy, James Ryker and Sleeper series.

Sinclair said: “India has an ever-growing market for TV and film production and this is the first of my novels to be picked up for adaptation in this region. I can’t wait to see the story and my characters transferred into an Indian setting. I’m hugely excited to work with a producer and director as highly regarded as Chetan Motiwalla and Saket Chaudhary, both of whom have a history of acclaimed and successful productions, working with some of India’s biggest actors. I have every confidence that with Chetan and Saket at the helm a future hit will soon be in the works.”

Motiwalla added: “We are continuously looking for exciting content that stands out from both a creative and cultural perspective and ‘Sleeper 13’ is an excellent start to our slate of projects. We are excited to work with Rob Sinclair and Orion Publishing on this project and look forward to bringing their bestselling novel to life on screen.”

Gupta said: “‘Sleeper 13’ is an exciting and ambitious adaptation and we believe that it will resonate with audiences who crave gripping and suspenseful television.”