India’s Reliance Entertainment Reveals Streaming Slate, Hollywood Collaborations (EXCLUSIVE)

Indian production house Reliance Entertainment, best known in the streaming space for Netflix’s “Sacred Games,” has 10 shows greenlit for development and four in production.

The company, which is a producer on Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” entered the streaming space in 2018 and produced 13 shows in five years. These include “Ghoul” and “Family Tandoncies” for Netflix; “Black Widows” and “Sunflower” for ZEE5; “Masoom” for Disney+ Hotstar and “Dr. Arora” for SonyLIV.

Currently in the works for 2023 are Rohit Shetty’s “Indian Police Force,” revolving around a Delhi police officer, and Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bollywood saga “Jubilee,” both for Amazon’s Prime Video service.

Season 2 of Vikas Bahl’s “Sunflower,” a murder mystery starring Sunil Grover, is in preproduction. An untitled series from “A Dirty Picture” filmmaker Milan Luthria is in post.

Also in the works is a crime thriller from “Paan Singh Tomar” filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia. “Mirzapur” director Gurmmeet Singh, “Khandaani Shafakhana” filmmaker Shilpi Dasgupta and Fukrey franchise creator Mrighdeep Singh Lamba are working on a story of star-crossed lovers set against the backdrop of opium smuggling.

“Pathaan” writer Shridhar Raghavan is developing a supernatural thriller with the participation of “Aquaman” scribe David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and DC Studios co-chair Peter Safran, according to an agreement cited by Reliance Entertainment.

Per the agreement cited by Reliance Entertainment, Johnson-McGoldrick is also collaborating on another supernatural show where “Ghost” filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is the writer and director.

Further, Raghavan’s show about the adventures of a teenager and another series about young girls’ journey in a strict convent school from Netflix series “Little Things” writer Garima Pura Patiyaalvi are scheduled to go into production soon.

Anand Neelakantan (“Battle of Saragarhi”) is developing a woman-led spy thriller and a crime thriller from writer Sudeep Nigam (Netflix’s “Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer”) is also in the works.

Vivek B. Agrawal, producer, Reliance Entertainment, said: “Reliance Entertainment strives to continue working with some of the most creative minds in the business, in India and across the globe. Catering to the evolving needs of audiences worldwide keeps them striving to make clutter-breaking content across platforms, languages, and genres. The endeavor is to continue creating quality content, be it for theatrical releases or streaming services and contribute to the India story.”