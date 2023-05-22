Guneet Monga Kapoor, Karan Johar Team on ZEE5 Series ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Indian Oscar winner Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment and multihyphenate Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment have teamed for the first time to produce original series “Gyaarah Gyaarah” for streamer ZEE5.

Directed by Umesh Bist (Sikhya-Balaji Motion Pictures-Netflix film “Pagglait”) and co-written by Puja Banerji and Sunjoy Shekhar, the series, described as being in the investigative fantasy drama genre, is set across three decades and timelines – 1990, 2001 and 2016 – and blends mysticism, science and mystery.

The series will be produced by Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain for Sikhya and Johar and Apoorva Mehta for Dharmatic.

Monga Kapoor and Kartiki Gonsalves won the documentary short Oscar for Sikhya-Netflix film “The Elephant Whisperers.” Johar’s next film as director is “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” which is due in July. ZEE5 recently unveiled a 111-strong 2023 slate.

Bist said: “‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ has a lot going for it in terms of the backing of the best producers, a network like ZEE5 to ensure good global reach, a powerful ensemble of young and dynamic actors and passionate writers, and a talented crew.”

Johar added: “This partnership represents a unique blend of storytellers that have always supported diverse and unconventional stories and I can’t wait to see what we will create together.”

Monga Kapoor said: “‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ is one of our most exciting ventures and we’re so lucky to be foraying into a new space and genre.”

Jain said: “Director Umesh Bist’s genius mind will take us through three decades of thrilling moments. Here’s a story that we hope, will keep you hooked and entertained with a blend of mysticism and science.”

Nimisha Pandey, chief content officer, Hindi originals, ZEE5, said: “’Gyaarah Gyaarah’ is a story that explores the concept of time in the most intriguing way. The past, present, and future collide in the show, creating a suspenseful and nail-biting experience.”

Mehta said: “We are constantly evolving with changing times to bring forth the best of stories and talents to the fore. And ‘Gyaarah Gyaraah’ and its entire team is a step forward in that direction.”