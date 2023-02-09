Fremantle, Kansai TV Team on Entertainment Format ‘Quiz Pong’ – Global Bulletin

FORMAT

Fremantle and Kansai TV have launched new entertainment format “Quiz Pong” following a co-development deal initially revealed at MIPCOM 2022. The format was launched in Japan last month by Kansai TV and Fremantle will handle the production and global distribution.

“Quiz Pong” is a fast-paced gameshow where teams compete against each other in a fun tournament testing their mental, physical, and strategy skills. The teams go head-to-head by throwing balls into moving baskets, on a supersized set and answering general knowledge questions to score points. The harder the basket is to reach the more difficult the question inside the basket will be for their opponent. After battling through two rounds, the winning teams compete in the grand finale for a prize.

Miho Okada, executive managing director at Kansai TV, said: “Thanks to the innovative idea from our producers and creative support from Fremantle, ‘Quiz Pong’ developed into a fun, exciting, and relatable format to an audience of all generations.”

Vasha Wallace, executive VP global acquisitions and development at Fremantle, added: “’Quiz Pong’ is all about agility, brain power and having fun on a really iconic set that is bound to keep family viewers entertained and wanting to play ‘Quiz Pong’ themselves.”

PIVOT AT FULCRUM

Tim Phillips has been appointed as the new CEO of Australia’s Fulcrum Media Finance, following the departure of founding MD Sharon Menzies who is stepping down and will pursue new opportunities. Fulcrum is the market leading cashflow financier for film and television in Australia and New Zealand, having provided cashflow finance to over 450 film and television projects since inception. Barry Sechos, director of Fulcrum Media Finance, said: “Sharon has spent 15 years building the business of Fulcrum Media Finance and [..] leaves behind a highly experienced and dynamic team. Tim Phillips [..] is well placed to continue the significant growth of the Fulcrum business in Australia, New Zealand and beyond.

DEALS

Banijay Rights has extended its first-look development deal with U.K. factual specialist Proper Content for a further two years. Under the new agreement, both parties will further develop and produce series for the U.K. and international markets, building on their deal signed at the IndieLab Accelerator program in 2019.

Shows to emerge from the Banijay Rights-Proper Content partnership include Channel 4 series “The School That Tried to End Racism” (2 x 60’) and Channel 5 documentary “The Queen’s Guards” (5 x 60’).

***

Meanwhile, Scottish indie Freedom Scripted has signed a first look distribution deal with All3Media International. Having secured investment from the U.K.’s Channel 4 Indie Growth Fund in 2022, the deal will see Freedom partnering with All3Media International on its scripted slate, the focus of which is on thought provoking, character-led drama.

PRODUCTION

Filming has commenced in Bratislava (Slovakia) for the Michal Kunes-Kováč’s feature film debut, “Finally, We Have a Republic.” The film is a historical drama, inspired by true events and set within the context of the peaceful dissolution of Czechoslovakia into the two Republics.

Slovak producers Tibor Búza of B Production (Bratislava), Maroš Hečko, Peter Veverka of Azyl Production (Bratislava) and Canadian producers Don Carmody and David Cormican of Don Carmody Television pedigree (Toronto), have joined forces to co-produce the Slovak, Czech, English and French language feature.

Slovak screenwriters Maroš Hečko (“Amnestie”) and Tomáš Dušicka (“Invalid”), have penned the screenplay for the film along with Cormican (“Northern Rescue”), based on a story by Hečko.

“Finally, We Have a Republic” is the fourth collaboration between Hečko and Veverka, who worked previously on “Invalid,” “The Word” and “Amnestie,” which won six Slovak Academy Awards and was nominated for a further seven Czech Academy Awards.

The cast includes Slovak heavyweight Ady Hajdu (“The Magic Stone”) and Czech film legends Eva Holubová (“Requiem for a Maiden”) and Bolek Polívka (“Calamity”).

RELEASE

Rich Felgate‘s feature documentary “Finite: The Climate of Change” – an insider’s view on the world of direct action and an insight into the David and Goliath battle between frontline communities, activists and fossil fuel corporations – has secured U.K. theatrical release from Feb. 15. Espresso Media is handling global distribution, with sales to Japan (NHK) and Estonia (ERR) so far confirmed.

FESTIVAL

The second edition of watchAUT Austrian Film Festival, presented by the Austrian Cultural Forum London in cooperation with the Austrian Film Institute and Austrian Films, will open with Adrian Goigingers’ “The Fox.” Highlights include an archive screening of Fritz Lang’s 1929 science fiction silent film “Woman in the Moon,” Leni Lauritsch’s space station thriller “Rubikon,” David Wagner’s LGBTQ drama “Eismayer,” Nikolaus Geyrhalter’s environmental documentary “Matter Out of Place” and Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel’s Venice winner “Vera,” starring Vera Gemma and Asia Argento.

The festival runs March 23–26 March at Ciné Lumière, London.