‘Delhi Crime’ Renewed, Yo Yo Honey Singh Doc From Oscar Winner Guneet Monga Greenlit at Netflix – Global Bulletin

STREAMING

Netflix has renewed International Emmy-winning hit Indian series “Delhi Crime” for a third season. The streamer’s India operation has also renewed “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,” “Kota Factory,” “Mismatched” and “She” for third seasons.

Netflix India has also commissioned a documentary on the life of hip hop artist and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh who will deep-dive into the reasons behind his sudden disappearance at the peak of his career. The documentary will be directed by Mozez Singh (Disney+ Hotstar series “Human”) and produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain‘s Sikhya Entertainment, 2023 Oscar winners for “The Elephant Whisperers.”

“Yo Yo Honey Singh took over the Indian music industry by storm. His music resonated with the youth. Singh was a star even before he garnered limelight in the press. His tumultuous journey with fame intrigued a whole nation, and us at Sikhya,” Monga said.

INVESTMENT

Content studio The Story Collective has made its first investments into scripted production companies – Artis Pictures, led by drama producer Kate Croft, and Maia Pictures, helmed by ex-Channel 4 commissioner Rachel Springett.

Artis previously had a first look deal with Lookout Point and BBC Worldwide, followed by a co-development/production deal with BBC Studios where they produced new talent strand “The Break” for the BBC. Artis’ first long form series was period fashion saga “The Collection,” produced for Amazon Prime and France Television.

Springett commissioned first time writers and launched the careers of Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Crashing”), Michaela Coel (“Chewing Gum”), Mae Martin (“Feel Good”) and Nida Manzoor (“We Are Lady Parts”). She also produced BAFTA-winning shows “Toast of London” and “Peep Show.”

The Story Collective will provide strategic, commercial, and operational support, as well as development funding, to both companies. Its first scripted commission, Steven Knight‘s 12-part series “A Thousand Blows” (working title), starring and executive produced by Stephen Graham for Disney+, is underway.

ACQUISITION

The BBC has acquired acclaimed Australian romantic comedy “Colin from Accounts,” which will be available on BBC Two and iPlayer later this year. Created, written by and starring Patrick Brammall (“Offspring”) and Harriet Dyer (“The Invisible Man”), the eight-part series centres on Ashley and Gordon who are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog.

It is directed by Trent O’Donnell (“Review with Myles Barlow”), Matt Moore (“The Great”) and Madeleine Dyer (“Neighbourhood Wars”), and executive produced by Brammall, Dyer, O’Donnell, Alison Hurbert-Burns (“Love Me”), Brian Walsh (“John Wick”), Rob Gibson (“Bloom”) and Ian Collie (“Saving Mr Banks”).

“Colin from Accounts,” commissioned for the Foxtel Group in Australia, is produced by Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios and was acquired by the BBC from Paramount Global Content Distribution.