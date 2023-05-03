Anupam Kher to Headline YRF Entertainment’s Streaming Film ‘Vijay 69’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher (“New Amsterdam,” “Silver Linings Playbook”) will headline made-for-streaming film “Vijay 69” from leading Indian studio Yash Raj Films’ streaming production arm YRF Entertainment.

“Vijay 69” will tell the story of a man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. It will be directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed “Meri Pyaari Bindu” for Yash Raj Films and who previously worked as an assistant director on Mira Nair’s “The Namesake,” Aamir Khan’s “Taare Zameen Par” and Deepa Mehta’s “Water.”

It is being produced by Maneesh Sharma, who previously directed “Band Baaja Baaraat” and produced “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” and “Sui Dhaaga: Made In India,” all for Yash Raj Films. Sharma is currently directing “Tiger 3,” the next film in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

“Vijay 69” is the third project from YRF Entertainment. The first is “The Railway Men,” a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, starring R. Madhavan (“Rocketry”), Kay Kay Menon (Disney+ Hotstar’s “Special OPS”), Divyenndu Sharma (Prime Video’s “Mirzapur”) and emerging talent Babil Khan (Netflix’s “Qala”). The show is in post and finalizing a streaming platform.

YRF Entertainment’s second show is “Mandala Murders,” a multi-season series billed as a gritty crime thriller. Vaani Kapoor, who won critical acclaim playing a transgender character in film “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,” leads the series, her debut in the streaming space, alongside Vaibhav Raj Gupta (SonyLIV series “Gullak”). Surveen Chawla (Netflix series “Decoupled”) and Jameel Khan (“Gullak”) are in prominent roles. The series is currently in production.