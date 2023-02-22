Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins Named Chief Innovation Officer at GameSquare

Gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has joined gaming and esports company GameSquare as chief innovation officer.

In his new role, the famed live-streaming and social media influencer will lead the company’s growth efforts, including launching incubator Ninja Labs.

According to the company, “Informed by his own experience popularizing gaming culture, Blevins will utilize Ninja Labs to curate disruptive strategies, pursue new business opportunities, and explore next-gen technologies to accelerate the industry’s growth within pop culture. With the support of GameSquare’s merchandising, marketing, and content creation resources, Ninja Labs will serve as an innovation pipeline for the research and development of consumer products, original IP, and more. GameSquare partners will also be able to leverage Ninja Labs for future collaborations to connect with young consumers.”

Blevins takes on his new role amid GameSquare’s merger with gaming and media platform Engine Gaming & Media.

“I want to build the next big thing in gaming, and I found that in GameSquare,” Blevins said. “Justin and the team have put together a world-class platform that will help me innovate and create engaging experiences to inspire the next generation of streamers and leave a lasting impact on the industry. I’m looking forward to partnering with GameSquare creators, brands, agencies, players, and most importantly fans to pursue some exciting new projects with Ninja Labs.”

“Ninja is a once in a generation talent whose reputation transcends gaming,” GameSquare CEO Justin Kenna added. “As gaming continues to converge with entertainment and pop culture, his ability to innovate and connect with multigenerational audiences around the world will be crucial as we usher in the next evolution of GameSquare and look to create something truly disruptive in the space.”