PlayStation to Acquire Game Developer Firewalk Studios

PlayStation has struck a deal to acquire game developer Firewalk Studios from ProbablyMonsters Inc, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Thursday.

Firewalk, which is currently developing an untitled AAA multiplayer game for Playstation 5 and PC, will collaborate alongside PlayStation brands including Bungie and Haven Interactive Studios to create constantly updated “live service” games for PlayStation consumers. Firewalk marks the 20th studio to join PlayStation Studios.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company’s day-to-day operations for its 150-person team will continue to be run by Firewalk’s management, in collaboration with PlayStation Studios External Development team.

Firewalk was founded in 2018 by ProbablyMonsters CEO Harold Ryan as part of the indie video game company. In April 2021, ProbablyMonsters and Firewalk set an exclusive publishing partnership with SIE.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Firewalk Studios is led by a world-class team that is highly experienced and deeply passionate about creating exceptional multiplayer games that foster memorable shared experiences,” Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said. “I’m confident the studio’s upcoming project will be a robust addition to PlayStation Studios’ portfolio, and its live service and technology expertise will be instrumental in helping grow PlayStation’s reach.”

“We’ve assembled an amazing team at Firewalk Studios, built specifically to bring memorable multiplayer experiences to players around the world,” Firewalk Studios head Tony Hsu said. “SIE has supported our team’s vision from the beginning and with the incredible creative power of the PlayStation Studio ecosystem. This exciting next step will help us transform that vision into a reality.”