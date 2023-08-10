Twitch Streamer Noah Brown Signed by Range Media Partners

Noah Brown, better known by his online streaming persona Foolish Gamers, has been signed by Range Media Partners.

Brown is notably regarded as one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, an interactive live streaming service for gaming, entertainment sports and music content. He has risen to acclaim on the platform for his gaming content that highlights popular games such as “Minecraft,” “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” “Among Us,” “Fortnite” and “Counter Strike” across all of his social channels. Brown has accumulated a mass audience of 4.5 million followers across his Twitch, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube pages.

“In addition to being one of the hardest working creators on the platform, Noah has built himself an incredible community of fans who encompass all he does,” said Kai Gayoso, partner and co-head of digital at Range. “We are thrilled to be working with him to expand his presence, and build his brand into a number of new arenas and create more experiences for his engaged community.”

Brown kicked off his social media gaming career in 2021 when he began playing Minecraft in the eponymous Dream SMP, one of the most popularized Minecraft servers. Profiting on his success in the streaming and gaming worlds, Brown has gone on to work with brands including Blizzard, Overwatch, Airheads and the NFL, while also landing a partnership with YouTooz. He is also represented by UTA.

Range is a strategic growth management and representation service that is committed to building the future of entertainment and culture through strategic partnerships.