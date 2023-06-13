NBA 2K Is the Most Popular Video Game in the U.S.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Step aside, Madden: NBA 2K is officially the most popular video game in the U.S., according to new research conducted by OHgamblers.

The sports gaming experts analyzed Google searches and search terms related to the games, and found that NBA 2K has become the most-searched game in 31 states over the last 12 months. The title is most searched in Massachusetts, New York and California.

Courtesy of Amazon

NBA 2K23 – Nintendo Switch $59.99 $36.00 Buy Now On Amazon

The ongoing popularity of NBA 2K isn’t surprising given that it’s the premiere basketball gaming franchise, boasting more than two decades’ worth of entries that have only gotten more realistic, immersive and entertaining since its debut 1999 release. According to reviewers, NBA 2k23, the most recent installment, boasts a significantly improved gameplay. Some particularly refined areas that those familiar with earlier versions will immediately notice is the stamina system, shooting and transition defense A.I. Plus, players now have a stamina supply per possession, which allows for a more balanced game.

But aside from technical improvements, the newest entry also features a wide array of modes in which to play that cater towards NBA history buffs. The myNBA mode (the NBA 2k23 franchise mode) allows gamers to take over players during different eras, meaning you can rewrite history by imagining if Michael Jordan was drafted by another team like Portland, for example. Other franchise modes include the Jordan Era, Shaq Era and Kobe Era.

Of course, the NBA 2K franchise has always been mega-popular with high search volume, long before the 2k23 release. NBA 2k20 was the best-selling title of 2019, and immediately became the No. 1 game of the year upon its release, followed by Mortal Kombat 11 and Borderlands 3. For those not looking to shell out the hefty $100 for the newest option will likely still be happy with 2k19 or 2k22, both currently available on Amazon starting at $20.

But if you’re a discerning gamer looking for the next best thing, then you’re in luck. NBA 2k23 is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and the Standard Edition. Shop all NBA 2K entries here.