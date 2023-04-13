Millennials Spend More Time Playing Video Games Than Gen Z and Teens, New Study Finds

Millennials are the largest untapped market that video game companies should be focusing on, per a new study from Fandom, which finds that the generation spends more time gaming than both Gen Z and teens.
According to fan-community platform and entertainment company Fandom’s annual Inside Gaming report, which was released Thursday, “despite teens and Gen Z spending more time gaming than they did last year, older generations of players are spending more hours per week gaming.”
Compiled based on proprietary user data from Fandom.com and a global study that examines how gamer motivations and behaviors vary by generation, the report found that 52% of Millennials surveyed rank playing video games as their top interest and 40% of Fandom’s Millennial audience spends over 22 hours per week gaming, compared to only 29% of tweens.
Additionally, Fandom’s report found that “influence to purchase brands that have investments in the gaming space gets stronger with age,” as Fandom’s millennial users are at least 24% more likely to be “heavily influenced” to buy games compared to the average Fandom user.
But that doesn’t mean studios and developers should start sleeping on the younger generations: While 45% of gamers overall are spending more time gaming than they did a year ago, and Millennials are the demo playing the most of anyone, the biggest growth in overall time spent gaming vs. last year was seen among tweens and teens, up 63% and 48%, respectively.
According to Fandom’s “Inside Gaming” report:
- The younger generations of gamers are more interested in competitive gaming and making social connections, while older gamers gravitate more toward games with potential for intellectual stimulation.
- Among gaming genres, adventure, sandbox, survival and fighting games are most popular with Fandom gamers of all age.
- Tweens, however, are most likely to play battle royal (49%), racing (46%) and survival games (39%); while Millennials gravitate more toward MMO (41%), strategy (27%) and RPG (26%) genres, with games like Elden Ring or World of Warcraft.
- The biggest drivers for Gen Z and Millennials are character and storyline, with rich and complex backgrounds; while younger gamers gravitate more toward competitive games, with an emphasis on coordinated teamwork.