Millennials Spend More Time Playing Video Games Than Gen Z and Teens, New Study Finds

Millennials are the largest untapped market that video game companies should be focusing on, per a new study from Fandom, which finds that the generation spends more time gaming than both Gen Z and teens.

According to fan-community platform and entertainment company Fandom’s annual Inside Gaming report, which was released Thursday, “despite teens and Gen Z spending more time gaming than they did last year, older generations of players are spending more hours per week gaming.”

Compiled based on proprietary user data from Fandom.com and a global study that examines how gamer motivations and behaviors vary by generation, the report found that 52% of Millennials surveyed rank playing video games as their top interest and 40% of Fandom’s Millennial audience spends over 22 hours per week gaming, compared to only 29% of tweens.

Additionally, Fandom’s report found that “influence to purchase brands that have investments in the gaming space gets stronger with age,” as Fandom’s millennial users are at least 24% more likely to be “heavily influenced” to buy games compared to the average Fandom user.

But that doesn’t mean studios and developers should start sleeping on the younger generations: While 45% of gamers overall are spending more time gaming than they did a year ago, and Millennials are the demo playing the most of anyone, the biggest growth in overall time spent gaming vs. last year was seen among tweens and teens, up 63% and 48%, respectively.

According to Fandom’s “Inside Gaming” report: