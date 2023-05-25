Diablo IV Gets Terrifying Live-Action Trailer Directed by Chloé Zhao (EXCLUSIVE)

It’s time to return to the horrific world of Diablo.

Blizzard Entertainment has released a new live-action trailer for Diablo IV ahead of its June 6 debut, directed by “Nomadland” Oscar winner Chloé Zhao.

The trailer, titled “Saviors Wanted” and co-directed by Kiku Ohe, gives audiences a first glimpse of what’s to come in the fourth installment of the role-playing game series. Zhao’s trailer captures the ominous, cinematic essence of Diablo IV, plagued by conflict, fear and outright destruction.

“Saviors Wanted” shows off the dark world of Sanctuary, a land plagued by atrocious monsters and battles fought by the High Heavens and Burning Hells. “With a gripping story that interweaves emotion and humanity into the game’s characters, the promotional film takes viewers on a journey of destruction at the hands of Lilith, the Blessed Mother determined to rule over Sanctuary once more.”

Throughout the trailer, characters living inside of the Sanctuary give bone-chilling pleas directly to the camera, begging audiences for help and aching for aid from the wrath of Lilith.

“Working with Blizzard, we had the wonderful opportunity to bring the dark, thrilling and imaginative world of Diablo IV to life,” said Zhao. “Diablo fans are very passionate, and many have been with the game for over two decades. We want to do right by the fans, honor the game’s rich lores and visceral world-building while evoking the strong emotions the players feel while immersing in the game.”

Diablo IV will feature cross-platform play and progression on Windows® PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, plus couch co-op on consoles at launch.

Watch the full trailer below.