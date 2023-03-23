Tommy Wiseau Unveils His Follow-Up Film to ‘The Room’ With ‘Big Shark’ Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Tommy Wiseau is back behind the camera again. The director and star of “The Room” has debuted the trailer for “Big Shark,” his first follow-up feature to his trademark 2003 cult melodrama.

“Big Shark” follows three firefighters, Georgie, Patrick and Tim, as they work to save New Orleans from an attack by — you guessed it — a very big shark.

While this first look at “Big Shark” is only now being debuted online, the trailer has already been playing for audiences at theatrical screenings of “The Room” over recent months.

Courtesy of Wiseau-Films

“Big Shark” will kick off its rollout on April 2 with a debut screening at Cinema 21 in Portland, Ore. Screenings will follow over the coming months, with a tentative schedule of engagements hosted by Prytania Theatres at Canal Place in New Orleans (April 28 and 29), the Balboa Theatre in San Francisco, Calif. (May 5 and 6), the Landmark Westwood in Los Angeles (June 2 and 3) and the Village East by Angelika in New York City (August 10, 11 and 12).

Wiseau plans to appear in person for this first series of self-branded “Pre Premier” screenings. The roadshow theatrical rollout will continue for approximately eight months, with a release of the “Official Final Cut Version” of “Big Shark” to follow.

Along with serving as the sole writer and director of “Big Shark,” Wiseau also stars in the film, alongside Isaiah LaBorde and Mark Valeriano.

A trailer for the project first debuted in 2019, though that footage billed Wiseau’s “The Room” co-star Greg Sestero as one of the leads. Sestero does not appear in this new trailer; it remains unclear what degree of involvement he has with the final film, if any.

Wiseau’s first feature, “The Room,” is regarded as one of the premier cult films of the century. Emerging from a troubled, secretively funded independent production to dismissive reviews, the romantic drama soon found an appreciative audience. Wiseau, who wrote, directed, produced and starred in “The Room,” was quick to become a public ambassador for his film. He continues to promote “The Room” to this day, appearing for Q&As at specialty screenings nationwide and selling merchandise through his official website.

While “Big Shark” represents Wiseau’s first return to feature directing since “The Room,” the filmmaker has collaborated on several projects over the years. Wiseau helmed the short documentary “Homeless in America,” which released in 2004. He also appeared on a 2009 episode of “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!,” an Adult Swim series starring comedians Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim, both of whom were involved with promoting “The Room” in its early years of cult fascination.

In 2015, Hulu debuted “The Neighbors,” a six-episode sitcom written, directed and created by Wiseau, who also starred in dual roles as the series’ primary protagonist and antagonist. In 2017, he starred alongside his “The Room” co-star Sestero in “Best F(r)iends,” a two-part thriller written by Sestero.

Sestero penned a 2013 book, “The Disaster Artist,” documenting his complicated friendship with Wiseau and the experience of making “The Room.” The book was adapted into a 2017 feature directed by James Franco, which earned an Oscar nomination for best adapted screenplay.

Watch the trailer for “Big Shark,” exclusively debuting through Variety, below.