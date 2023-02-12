‘The Flash‘ Super Bowl Trailer: Two Ezra Millers, Michael Keaton’s Batman and Supergirl Break the DC Multiverse

Warner Bros. has released another look at “The Flash,” dropping new footage of the DC Comics film ahead of the Super Bowl.

After first appearing in a cameo role way back in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” Miller is suited up as the Scarlet Speedster once again — this time for their own solo movie. The new trailer shows Miller’s Barry Allen crashing into the multiverse and running into another version of himself and not one, but two, Batmen — played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. There’s also a return of Michael Shannon’s General Zod from “Man of Steel” and the debut of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.

The cast also includes Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Antje Traue and Maribel Verdú.

The trailer marks the first major promotional material for the film since a series of controversies surrounding Miller.

“The Flash” has faced a troubled runway over the past year with Miller’s numerous legal troubles. In March 2022, Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii within one month, first for disorderly conduct and harassment and then for second-degree assault. They pled no contest to the assault charge and the harassment charge was later dismissed. In January, Miller took a plea deal in a Vermont case, pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful trespassing and having two other criminal counts against them dropped. Miller has also accused of choking one woman in an Icelandic bar and harassing another woman in her home in Berlin.

“The Flash” is expected to play a major role in the evolution of DC’s onscreen stories, serving as a reboot ahead of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new plan for the DC Universe.

Andy Muschietti, best known for directing 2017’s “It” and its sequel, helms “The Flash.” The script was written by Christina Hodson and produced by Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti.

“The Flash” is set to hit theaters June 16. Watch the official trailer below.