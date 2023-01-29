‘The Boogeyman’ Trailer Resurrects Stephen King’s Short Story in New Horror Adaptation

20th Century Studios has released the first trailer for “The Boogeyman,” a new horror film that will make audiences confront “the thing that comes for your children when you’re not paying attention.”

The studio debuted a fraction of the trailer during Fox’s broadcast of the NFC championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. A full version was subsequently released online Sunday afternoon.

The film is adapted from Stephen King’s 1978 short story of the same name, which had previously been made into a 2005 feature. “Black Swan” screenwriter Mark Heyman and “A Quiet Place” writing duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods have taken King’s story into their own hands for the new film.

The horror-thriller follows high school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer as they mourn the recent death of their mother and face a strained relationship with their father. A surprise drop-in by an unnerving patient brings along a supernatural being that preys on the suffering of people.

Beck, Woods and Heyman’s adaptation is helmed by “Host” director Rob Savage. Sophie Thatcher stars alongside Chris Messina. The cast of also includes Vivien Lyra Blair, Marin Ireland, Madison Hu, LisaGay Hamilton and David Dastmalchian.

Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen produce “The Boogeyman.” Executive producers include Beck, Wood, John H. Starke, Emily Morris, Adam Kolbrenner, Ryan Cunningham and Robin Meisinger. Levy’s production company, 21 Laps Entertainment, co-produces alongside 20th Century Fox.

“The Boogeyman” will premiere exclusively in theaters on June 2.

Watch the trailer below.