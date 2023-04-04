‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer: Miles Morales Told His Mission Is ‘A Sacrifice’

A new trailer for Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” has web-slinged its way online.

In the animated sequel, Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) work to save every Spider-Man, Spider-Woman and Spider-Person in the multiverse. Together with a new crew, Miles must stop a mysterious new villain, who happens to be planning a disaster that could disrupt each universe. In the trailer, he is told, “Being a Spider-Man is a sacrifice.”

Alongside Moore and Steinfeld, the cast includes Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker from the first movie, Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Jason Schwartzman as the Spot, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone and Shea Whigham.

Co-directed by Joaquim Dos Santos (“Avatar: The Last Airbender”), Kemp Powers (“Soul”) and Justin K. Thompson (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”), the sequel was co-written by “Into the Spider-Verse” screenwriters, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, alongside Marvel veteran Dave Callaham (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”).

Lord and Miller serve as producers, alongside Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg with co-producer Alonzo Ruvalcaba and executive producers Brian Michael Bendis, Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman and Aditya Sood.

The film’s original theatrical release was pushed back from April 2022 to June 2, 2023. The “Spider-Verse: Into the Spider-Verse” sequel will be delivered in two parts: Part 1 is “Across the Spider-Verse,” released on June 2, followed by Part 2, “Beyond the Spider-Verse,” which will premiere on March 29, 2024.

Watch the full trailer below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shW9i6k8cB0