‘Saw X’ Trailer: Jigsaw Wants to Play His Most Personal Game Yet

Jigsaw lives! So do all of his deadly puzzle traps in the first official trailer for “Saw X.” Lionsgate pulled the curtain back on the new installment in the horror series at Midsummer Screen Festival on Saturday evening.

While the plot for the 10th entry in the “Saw” franchise has been kept under wraps, the project has long teased the return of Tobin Bell as the series killer kidnapper Jigsaw. The actor originated the role in 2004’s “Saw” but died at the end of “Saw 3.” Even so, the character was a driving creative force and Bell signed on for several sequels, appearing in flashbacks as the series contorted itself into one of the most labyrinthine chronologies in modern franchise filmmaking.

“Saw X” arrives only two years after the series’ previous installment, “Spiral: From the Book of Saw.” Led by Chris Rock, that entry bore few connections to the existing series.

Series veteran Shawnee Smith, who plays Amanda Young, also returns for “Saw X.” Additionally, Steven Brand, Synnøve Macody Lund, Michael Beach, Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Octavio Hinojosa and Joshua Okamoto join the forthcoming film.

Lionsgate confirmed Bell’s return to the “Saw” series in a statement last October: “The return of Tobin Bell to the franchise furthers Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures’ goal of a film that captures everything ‘Saw’ fans love about the franchise, while also keeping them guessing with all-new traps and a new mystery to solve.”

The studio, too, has affirmed that “Saw X” will capture fans’ “hearts — and other body parts — with all-new twisted, ingenious traps and a new mystery to solve.”

The 10th installment in the franchise will see the return of director Kevin Greutert, who helmed “Saw VI” (2009) and “Saw: The Final Chapter” (2010) and served as editor for the first five installments and “Jigsaw” (2017). Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger are writers, while Daniel J. Heffner, Ketura Kestin and James Wan executive produce.

“Saw X” is set to hit theaters on Sept. 27, 2023. Watch the official trailer below.