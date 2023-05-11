‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ Trailer: Nia Vardalos and John Corbett Become the New Heads of the Family

Focus Features has released the first official trailer for “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” offering a look at the latest Portokalos party.

Star Nia Vardalos returns as the screenwriter for the third film and, for the first time, serves as the latest entry’s director. Vardalos will lead the film alongside her former and returning co-stars John Corbett, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Maria Vacratsis, Andrea Martin, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone and Lainie Kazan. A couple of new faces have joined the cast, including Elias Kacavas and Melina Kotselou. After Michael Constantine, who played Toula’s father Gus, died in 2021, the third film will pay tribute to the late actor.

The original “Big Fat Greek Wedding” premiered in 2002 and became the highest-grossing romantic comedy of all time, earning a total of $368 million worldwide over the course of nearly one calendar year of play at the box office. The veritable phenomenon was followed by Vardalos earning an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay.

The first film was based on Vardalos’ one-woman play, which she then starred and developed into the rom-com classic. Fotoula “Toula” Portokalos (Vardalos), a young Greek-American woman falls in love with non-Greek Ian Miller (John Corbett), with adamant objection from her big Greek family. Despite everything, Toula decides to marry him. As Toula and Ian navigate planning their wedding, the two hilariously, and slowly, convince the Portokalos clan to accept Ian and their impending nuptials.

More than a decade later in 2016, Vardalos released the sequel film, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2,” which followed as Toula learns her parents, Gus (Constantine) and Maria (Kazan), are not actually married — learning that the priest never signed the couple’s marriage certificate 50 years prior. This leads the Portokalos family to plan another wedding, but this time in Greece and with the help of Toula and Ian’s teenage daughter, Paris (Kampouris).

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Gary Goetzman have returned to produce the third film, alongside returning executive producers Paul Brooks, Scott Niemeyer and Steven Shareshian.

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” premieres in theaters on Sept. 8, 2023. Watch the full trailer below.