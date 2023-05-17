‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Trailer: Tom Cruise Risks His Life Over and Over in New ‘Dead Reckoning’ Footage

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” teasing Tom Cruise’s seventh, and likely penultimate, mission as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

In addition to Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, Vanessa Kirby and Frederick Schmidt reprise their roles from previous “Mission: Impossible” films. “Part One” also stars series newcomers Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, Shea Whigham, Mark Gatiss, Esai Morales and Charles Parnell.

The first trailer for “Dead Reckoning” included a shot of Cruise driving a motorcycle off a cliff. Paramount Pictures offered a deeper look at the impressive stunt with a behind-the-scenes featurette released in December.

One of the crown jewels of Paramount Pictures, the “Mission: Impossible” films have grossed over $3.5 billion at the worldwide box office since launching in 1996. After hitting a low with 2006’s “Mission: Impossible III,” which earned only $398 million worldwide, Cruise successfully mounted a revival of the franchise, raising its profile to become one of the most reliable names in blockbuster entertainment.

“Dead Reckoning Part One” is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who’s back after previously helming “Rogue Nation” and “Fallout.” The film is produced by Cruise, McQuarrie, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison and Jake Meyers. “Dead Reckoning Part Two,” which will be released on June 28, 2024, is expected to be Cruise’s final bow as Ethan Hunt.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is scheduled to premiere in theaters July 12, 2023.

Watch the full trailer below.