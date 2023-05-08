‘Meg 2: The Trench’ Trailer: Jason Statham Goes Underwater to Kill Three Even Bigger Sharks

Jason Statham comes face to face with another deep sea-dwelling prehistoric creature — the Kronosaurus — in the official trailer for “Meg 2: The Trench.”

Shortly after “The Meg” grossed $530 million worldwide in 2018, its sequel was confirmed. The original film followed a group of scientists whose submarine was attacked by a Megladon — a species of giant shark previously thought to be extinct. While details about “Meg 2” have been under wraps since production began in early 2022, Warner Bros. has pulled back the curtain on the film after debuting its first trailer ahead of the movie’s Aug. 4 premiere.

As the title suggests, the team of scientists will return to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean where the Megalodon was discovered in the original film. Picking up a few years after the timeline in “The Meg,” Statham’s character, Jonas Taylor, and his research team discover the thought-to-be extinct Kronosaurus, an alligator-adjacent creature that lived during the Early Cretaceous period over 100 million years ago.

“Meg 2” will star Statham, Cliff Curtis, Wu Jing , Sienna Guillory, Skyler Samuels, Page Kennedy, Shuya Sophia Cai and Sergio Peris-Mencheta. Li Bingbing, who led “The Meg” opposite Statham, will not be a part of the sequel.

“The Meg” is based on Steve Alten’s techno-thriller 1997 novel “Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror.” The original adaptation was written by Dean Georgaris, Erich Hoeber and Jon Hoeber, who have also written “Meg 2.” Ben Wheatley is the director of the new sequel.

Watch the full trailer below.