‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Super Bowl Spot: Harrison Ford Gets Back to Punching Nazis in the Face

Disney unveiled a new look at “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” during the Super Bowl, giving franchise viewers a closer look at the flashbacks of a young Harrison Ford, and Jones’ relationship with his goddaughter Helena, played by “Fleabag” star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The latest addition to the “Indiana Jones” series takes place in 1969 during the U.S.-Soviet Space Race as Indy and Helena go head-to-head with villainous Nazis for one last adventure. Franchise newcomers Mads Mikkelsen and Boyd Holbrook will play villains Jürgen Voller and Klaber, respectively.

Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Toby Jones are also new additions to the cast. John Rhys-Davies will reprise his role of Sallah from 1989’s “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”

Lucasfilm’s first trailer for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” was an action-packed celebration of the archaeologist’s return to the screen. Though Indy avows his days of recklessness are behind him, footage of him zooming through desert streets, standing on top of a moving train and cracking his infamous whip at a room full of armed villains would suggest otherwise.

Arriving 15 years after the fourth film in the series, “Indiana Jones 5” is confirmed to be Ford’s final appearance as the hero. Composer John Williams had previously announced the feature would be his last as well, though the 91-year-old said he no longer intends to retire during a January 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I’ll stick around for awhile,” Williams said. “I can’t retire from music. A day without music is a mistake.”

James Mangold, who most recently directed “Logan and “Ford vs. Ferrari,” is taking the helm as both writer and director on the upcoming feature. “Indiana Jones” creators George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, who directed the franchise’s previous installments, are still attached to the project as executive producers.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 30. Watch the new footage below.