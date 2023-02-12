‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer: Star-Lord and Gamora Reunite, Drax Battles Adam Warlock

The gang’s all back together in Marvel’s new trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday. But the Guardians’ reunion with Gamora, played by Zoe Saldaña, is far from sentimental.

This Super Bowl trailer marked the first time Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord has reunited with his ex Gamora, who was killed by her father Thanos during “Avengers: Infinity War.” An alternate Gamora, with no memory of Star-Lord, returned in “Avengers: Endgame.” Now, Star-Lord must try to jog this new Gamora’s memory as the Guardians embark on one final mission against Chukwudi Iwuji’s villain the High Evolutionary.

The first official trailer was unveiled in December 2022, showing the Guardians teaming up for a perilous mission “one last time,” as Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) definitively assures Star-Lord. From getting assaulted with rocks on a foreign planet to confronting a tentacled monster, the group travels across the galaxy on their endeavor to save the universe.

Returning cast members include Pratt, Saldaña and Cooper along with Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Vin Diesel as Groot, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. Franchise newcomers consist of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Iwuji as the High Evolutionary and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog, who was introduced in the “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.”

James Gunn, the director of all three films in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” saga, was tapped to lead DC Studios for Warner Bros. Discovery in October. Simultaneous to starting his new position as co-chairman and co-CEO, Gunn is overseeing post-production on the latest “Guardians” film, which he affirms will mark the last standalone feature for the beloved group of intergalactic heroes.

“This is the end of that story. I’m sorry. Some stories have an end. It doesn’t mean everybody dies,” Gunn confirmed at 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Bautista later visited “The Tonight Show” in a Jan. 31 episode, where he emphasized that the upcoming third installment will definitely be his last: “With Drax, I just got to end the perfect way. And I would never sign up for another job as Drax just to get a paycheck. I would tarnish that [perfect ending], and I won’t do it.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is set to release in theaters May 5. Watch the new trailer below.