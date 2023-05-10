‘Flamin’ Hot’ Trailer: Eva Longoria Tells Inspiring Origin Story of the Spicy Cheeto

Hulu dropped its first trailer for “Flamin’ Hot,” an Eva Longoria-directed film about Mexican immigrant and former Frito-Lay janitor Richard Montañez, who claims he invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The film, streaming June 9, stars Jesse Garcia as Montañez, as well as Annie Gonzales, Dennis Haysbert, Tony Shalhoub, Matt Walsh and Emilio Rivera.

Montañez’s story is that while he was working as a custodian at the Rancho Cucamonga Frito-Lay plant, he thought of spicing up Cheetos with chile powder. He contacted executives to pitch the snack and subsequently outsmarted corporate saboteurs, leading him to become a successful author and businessman.

The accuracy of Montañez’s story is disputed by Frito-Lay itself, which, in a Los Angeles Times article from May 2021, said employees located in the Upper Midwest actually created Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Frito-Lay told the Times, “We value Richard’s many contributions to our company, especially his insights into Hispanic consumers, but we do not credit the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos or any Flamin’ Hot products to him.”

The film is helmed by Longoria, whose acting portfolio includes playing Gabrielle Solis in “Desperate Housewives” and Isabella Braña in the soap opera “The Young and the Restless.” Her directing work includes episodes of “Black-ish,” “Jane the Virgin” and “Gordita Chronicles.”

DeVon Franklin produced the film. His portfolio includes faith-based movies “Miracles From Heaven” and “Breakthrough.” Screenwriter Lewis Colick wrote the films “Charlie St. Cloud” and “Ladder 49.”

“The heart and soul and spirit of the story is true,” said Colick, defending Montañez. “He is a guy who should remain the face of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.”

Watch the trailer for “Flamin’ Hot” below.