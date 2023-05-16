‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Trailer Teases Killer Animatronics as Horror Video Game Comes to Life

After first being announced in 2015, the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” movie is finally pulling back the curtain. Universal has released the first teaser for the Blumhouse horror film, giving viewers their first look at how the popular survival horror video game’s terrifying animatronics will be brought to life.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” is based on the video game franchise created by Scott Cawthon, which released its first entry in 2014 and quickly rocketed to massive popularity. Throughout the different games, players are tasked with surviving the onslaught of hostile animatronic characters inside the haunted Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza restaurant, using security cameras, lights and doors to survey the area.

The new teaser reveals how those game mechanics have been incorporated into the adaptation, with film starring Josh Hutcherson as a hapless security guard.

Cawthon first announced the film adaptation in 2015 to much excitement from fans. But from there, it was a rocky road. Warner Bros. acquired the rights, but, after two years of silence, Cawthon announced that the project was “back to square one.” After losing a series of directors, Jason Blum announced he would be adapting the project through his Blumhouse production company in 2017.

Earlier this year, Universal announced that “Five Nights at Freddy’s” would debut on the streaming service Peacock on the same day of its theatrical release, replicating the day-and-date release strategy by other high-profile Blumhouse productions such as “Halloween Kills” and “Halloween Ends”

Directed by Emma Tammi, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” also stars Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Kat Conner Sterling, Mary Stuart Masterson and Matthew Lillard, as well as animatronic designs and technology by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Watch the teaser for the film below.