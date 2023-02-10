‘Fast X’ Trailer: Vin Diesel’s Family Goes to War Against Jason Momoa in Explosive Car Chases and More

Universal has pulled the curtain back on “Fast X,” beginning the promotional campaign for the 10th film in the long-running “Fast & Furious” franchise with an explosive first trailer.

Jason Momoa and Brie Larson lead the pack of new cast additions. Momoa portrays a villain named Dante. Larson plays a new character named Tess. Other series newcomers include Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior and Rita Moreno. Returning for the franchise’s 10th go-around are series regulars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang. Additional returning cast include Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, John Cena’s Jakob Toretto and Helen Mirren’s Magdalene “Queenie” Ellmanson-Shaw.

The trailer outlines the danger Dom and his crew of street racers will face as “the end of the road begins.” Jason Momoa’s Dante is their latest adversary and it turns out the motorcycle-riding baddie has ties to “Fast Five.” Remember when Dom and Brian (Paul Walker) tethered a bank vault to their Dodge Chargers and drove it through the streets of Rio de Janeiro? Well Dante certainly does — as the high-octane heist ruined his life. Now, he’s out for revenge and threatens to tear Dom’s “Fast” family apart, playing on Dom’s greatest fear: losing someone he loves.

The patriarch of the Toretto family has a lot to lose. He reunited with his long-lost brother Jakob (John Cena) at the end of “F9: The Fast Saga” and is also raising his son, little Brian (Leo Abuelo Perry), with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez). The footage also introduces Rita Moreno as Dominic’s grandmother.

Brie Larson’s Tess looks to be on the side of the Torettos, and the “Captain Marvel” actor brings the franchise’s count of Oscar-winning performers to four (with Moreno, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren). “Fast X” also brings back Jason Statham’s former baddie-turned-ally Deckard Shaw, who must face the fact that he tried to kill Sung Kang’s Han (in a reunion that was teased at the end of “F9.”) Finally, the footage promises a major fight scene between Theron’s Cipher and Rodriguez’s Letty, as the action stars throw punches and kicks in what looks to be an epic showdown.

“That’s the problem with having such a big family,” Momoa’s Dante says menacingly. “How do you choose which ones you save?”

The first “Fast X” footage debuted during a trailer premiere party thrown by Universal in Los Angeles. Diesel told press at the event, “Guys, I can’t tell you how good it feels, after 23 years, to be here tonight. I’ve been so blessed to be a part of this family. You’ve heard from cast members, today, as they’ve walked you through your life over the last 23 years, where you are with us every step of the way. You truly are — and I mean this from my soul — the best fans any film cinematic saga could ever dream of.”

Diesel told Variety on the red carpet that Robert Downey Jr. is his dream casting for the next and supposedly final installment of the franchise. But who would Downey Jr. play?

“Without telling you too much about what happens in the future, there’s a character who is the antithesis of Dom who is promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom,” Diesel said. “There is somebody that believes that’s the future, and that’s at direct odds with the Toretto mentality.”

Michelle Rodriguez had a different pick: “I fucking want Matt Damon. Matt Damon, would you be in a ‘Fast and Furious’ movie? C’mon, we got four Oscar winners, man. And you’re an Oscar winner!”

Production for “Fast X” had some behind-the-scenes speed bumps, including a change in director partway through production. Justin Lin, who directed five “Fast” films dating back to 2006’s “Tokyo Drift,” left the 10th film in April 2022 just as principal photography began, citing creative differences. A week later, Louis Leterrier replaced Lin as the “Fast X” director.

Lin retains producing and writing credits on the film. Lin co-wrote alongside Dan Mazeau. Producers include Diesel, Lin, Neal Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincent.

“Fast X” is set to hit theaters on May 19.