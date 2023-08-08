‘Fair Play’ Trailer: Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor Go at Each Other’s Throats in Netflix’s Erotic Thriller

Netflix has released the first trailer for the erotic thriller “Fair Play,” which the streamer acquired for $20 million in one of the biggest deals out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

“Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor and “Oppenheimer” actor Alden Ehrenreich star in the film, which unravels the complex relationship of a power-hungry couple contending for power at a cutthroat financial firm. “Fair Play” marks writer-director Chloe Domont’s debut feature film, following her time helming episodes of the HBO series “Ballers” and Showtime’s “Billions.” The film also stars Eddie Marsan (“Ray Donovan”), Rich Sommer (“Mad Men”) and Sebastian De Souza (“The Great”).

Following its premiere, “Fair Play” sparked a bidding war among several key distributors, including Searchlight and Neon.

Per the film’s official synopsis, “When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, once supportive exchanges between lovers Emily (Dynevor) and Luke (Ehrenreich) begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, the couple must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition.”

In a rave review out of Sundance, Variety’s chief film critic Owen Gleiberman praised “Fair Play” for having “much to say about the post-#MeToo world and has a lot of fun saying it.”

“Fair Play” is produced by Leopold Hughes and Ben LeClair for T-Street, Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum for Star Thrower. IT was executive produced by Ram Bergman, Rian Johnson, Domont and Anđelka Vlaisavljević.

Following the film’s breakout at Sundance, Netflix has set a theatrical release in select locations for Sept. 29, followed by a streaming debut on Oct. 13.

Watch the trailer for “Fair Play” below.