‘Dicks: The Musical’ Trailer: Megan Thee Stallion and Bowen Yang Help Twins Reunite Their Parents in Raunchy A24 Comedy

“Dicks: The Musical,” the first film musical from A24, has everything: Megan Thee Stallion, a “Parent Trap” plotline, a pair of twins singing penis euphemisms, Nathan Lane and a cage full of mutant sewer boys.

The independent banner released the first trailer for the R-rated comedy on Thursday morning, shortly following the announcement by the Toronto International Film Festival that the film will play in the event’s Midnight Madness section.

The trippy comedy stars Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp as antagonistic businessmen and long-lost twins with a plan to trick their separated parents, played by Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally, into getting back together. “Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang features as none other than God himself, while Megan Thee Stallion stars as the twins’ suited-up boss in the rapper’s film acting debut.

Sharp and Jackson optioned “Dicks: The Musical” from their original stage musical and screenplay, titled “Fucking Identical Twins.” The pair starred in the two-man show in Manhattan back in 2014, playing the same roles as they do for this new on-screen version. The film also features original songs by Sharp, Jackson and composer Karl Saint Lucy.

Larry Charles, who previously directed “Borat” and was a staff writer on “Seinfeld,” helms the new musical.

The addition of “Dicks: The Musical” to A24’s release slate further bolsters the distributor’s fall schedule, which already includes Locarno breakout “Medusa Deluxe,” Sofia Coppola’s biopic “Priscilla,” Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White’s wrestling drama “The Iron Claw” and Cannes favorite “The Zone of Interest.”

“Dicks: The Musical” is set to open in theaters on Sept. 29. Watch the trailer below.