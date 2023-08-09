‘Lousy Carter’ Review: David Krumholtz Is Funny Enough in Overly Familiar Six-Months-to-Live Comedy

This year marks 30 years since Bob Byington’s first feature, though it’s only during the last 15 of those — since SXSW midnight-movie breakout “RSO: Registered Sex Offender” — that the Austin-based director has enjoyed “indie darling” status. During that same stretch, the cultural discourse has changed a great deal, while Byington’s voice remains remarkably (if somewhat frustratingly) consistent, churning out self-deprecating feature-length sitcoms about flaccid man-babies. Those aren’t the kind of movies American festivals are looking for so much anymore, which could explain why his latest, “Lousy Carter,” wound up premiering abroad instead, at the Locarno Film Festival.

Locarno’s programmers typically gravitate toward austere, experimental and/or formally audacious works of cinema (it’s the place where Lav Diaz, Wang Bing and Pedro Costa have each won the Pardo d’Oro). “Lousy Carter” is none of these things, but nor is it lousy. That unfortunate moniker belongs to the film’s lead character, a lumpy failed animator turned tenured literature professor, who’s rendered all the more pathetic in the film’s opening minutes by the news that he has six months to live.

Typically, when characters get that kind of diagnosis in American movies, one of three things happens. Either they have a perfectly timed, life-changing epiphany before dying (“The Fault in Our Stars”), they use the news to motivate some heroic sacrifice (which is somehow less sad, since their days were numbered anyway) or they discover that the doctor screwed up the tests and they’re fine after all (like Queen Latifah in “Last Holiday”). They never, ever wind up dying early. You can discover for yourself how Byington chooses to polish this particular trope, which otherwise serves to put pressure on a stagnating fortysomething to put his life in order.

Lousy is played by David Krumholtz, an actor audiences have watched grow up on screen (since early roles in “The Santa Clause” and “The Slums of Beverly Hills”), but who’s rarely been given the chance to sink his teeth into a lead part. He’s a fundamentally likable screen presence, and even though the character is written as a jerky, self-absorbed chump, Krumholtz makes Lousy at least mildly sympathetic. That might’ve been a tougher ask had Byington cast someone like Alex Karpovsky instead, but Krumholtz is a teddy bear. (Funny enough, he’s also one of three indie regulars the movie shares with “Oppenheimer,” appearing alongside Macon Blair and Olivia Thirlby, who plays Lousy’s ex-girlfriend, Candela. Look out for “Office Space” veteran Stephen Root, too, as Lousy’s heavily accented therapist.)

After Lousy gets his diagnosis, he calls Candela, who recommends that he use the opportunity to strike up an affair with one of his students — which, in the year 2023, is a bit like suggesting that he go streaking at the Super Bowl. Why get yourself canceled before kicking the bucket? But Lousy sorta kinda entertains the idea, inviting sardonic grad student Gail (Luxy Banner) to his office hours and suggesting that she agree to have her body scanned for an animated short he’s working on. You know, for extra credit.

“Lousy Carter” is not a #MeToo movie, although it does show a passing awareness that the movement has happened, as Gail gives her Millennial’s take on the subject of Lousy’s short: a May-December romance based on “Lolita” novelist Vladimir Nabokov’s “Laughter in the Dark.” Set in Austin, Texas, and shot around the Alamo Drafthouse-owned Baker Center, the film feels like the less-snooty-but-still-smart version of one of those east coast academia-adjacent movies, à la “Listen Up Philip” or “Wonder Boys,” where professors are constantly having ill-advised affairs. Lousy’s one class, which focuses entirely on “The Great Gatsby” in a way you’d expect to inform the surrounding narrative, doesn’t seem remotely rigorous. He’s barely believable as more than an adjunct instructor at a community college, but Byington isn’t going for realism here.

We’ve all seen movies like “Lousy Carter” before, and this one’s adequate, without being particularly insightful or memorable. Martin Starr (something of a Byington regular) proves amusing as Lousy’s best friend, a Russian literature professor who claims to love his wife (“Greener Grass” star Jocelyn DeBoer) but also has a soft spot for the coeds. There’s something a little icky about the whole enterprise — or maybe it’s just the moment — where you feel like you’re watching an unexceptional example of a movie that they won’t be making a few years from now, and which there already seems to be a dwindling audience for. The script’s funny enough, and Krumholtz carries it, but it makes sense that festivals like Sundance and SXSW aren’t rubber stamping movies like this anymore.