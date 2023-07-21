Josephine Chaplin, ‘Shadowman’ Actor and Daughter of Charlie Chaplin, Dies at 74

Josephine Chaplin, actor and daughter of Charlie Chaplin, has died. She was 74.

Chaplin died on July 13 in Paris, according to an announcement from her family.

During her career, she starred in a number of foreign films. In 1972 she was featured in Pier Paolo Pasolini’s award-winning film “The Canterbury Tales” and Richard Balducci’s “L’odeur des fauves.” The same year, she also starred alongside Laurence Harvey in Menahem Golan’s 1972 drama “Escape to the Sun” about a group of people attempting to flee the Soviet Union.

In 1974, Chaplin starred as Martine Leduc in Georges Franju’s European crime-thriller “Shadowman” alongside Gayle Hunnicutt and Jacques Champreux. The film follows the Man Without a Face, a criminal attempting to find the elusive treasures of the Knights Templar. Chaplin then reprised her role as Martine in the subsequent French mini-series “The Man Without a Face,” an extended eight-episode version of Franju’s film.

In 1976, Chaplin starred as Cynthia in Jesús Franco’s horror film “Jack the Ripper” and as Anna in Jean-Louis van Belle “À l’ombre d’un été.”

Later, in 1984, she starred in Canadian drama “The Bay Boy,” a film that marked the start of her co-star Kiefer Sutherland’s acting career. In 1988, she starred as Hadley Richardson, opposite Stacy Keach as Ernest Hemingway, in the television mini-series “Hemingway.”

Chaplin was born on March 28, 1949 in Santa Monica, Calif., the third of eight children born to Charlie Chaplin and Oona O’Neill. She began her career on screen at a young age in her father’s 1952 “Limelight.”

She is survived by her three sons; Charlie, Arthur and Julien Ronet; and her siblings Michael, Geraldine, Victoria, Jane, Annette; Eugene and Christopher.