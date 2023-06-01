Glenn Farr, Oscar-Winning Editor of ‘The Right Stuff,’ Dies at 77

Glenn Farr, the Oscar-winning editor known for his work on “The Right Stuff” and “Commando,” has died. He was 77.

Farr died on May 25 due to complications from a brain tumor, said his friend and fellow editor Janice Hampton.

In 1984, Farr won the Academy Award for editing with Philip Kaufman’s “The Right Stuff,” a historical drama film based on Tom Wolfe’s 1979 novel of the same name. Farr shared the win with fellow editors Lisa Fruchtman, Tom Rolf, Stephen A. Rotter and Douglas Stewart.

“This is truly a beautiful, wonderful moment for each one of us,” Farr said in his Oscar acceptance speech. “We are privileged to be a part of it and the experience will long live in our hearts. We must thank our marvelous, beautiful director — we love you Phil Kaufman — for his leadership and dedication and the vision he gave to us.” Farr also offered a thank you to all assistant and contributing editors that worked on the film.

Throughout his career, Farr also cut films like Garry Marshall’s “Nothing in Common” starring Tom Hanks and Jackie Gleason, Anne Bancroft’s directorial debut “Fatso,” “Runaway” starring Tom Selleck, “Physical Evidence” starring Burt Reynolds and Theresa Russell, “Broken Trust,” “Old Gringo,” “Real Men” and other movies throughout the 1980s and ’90s.

Farr also edited the 2006 drama film “Akeelah and the Bee” starring Keke Palmer, Laurence Fishburne and Angela Bassett. He went on to edit over 30 episodes of the CBS television series “The Mentalist.”

Farr was born Edward Farr in March 1946. He is survived by his two daughters.